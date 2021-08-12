To each their own! While it may seem like taking a shower is a typical part of one’s day, some stars have admitted that habit can change based on circumstances.

Mila Kunis raised plenty of eyebrows when she admitted that her upbringing affected her point of view on personal hygiene because she “didn’t shower much” as a child due to a lack of hot water.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever,” the Bad Moms actress told “Armchair Expert” podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman in July 2021.

Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, share Wyatt (born in 2014) and Dimitri (born in 2016), and later discussed taking liberties with how they stay clean every day.

“I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out,” Kunis said on the podcast.

The That 70’s Show alums’ revelations inspired a widespread discussion about how others choose to bathe themselves and their children. The following month, Shepard and his wife, Kristen Bell, admitted that they reached a point where keeping track of which one of them was in charge of their kids’ bath time.

“We had to start saying, ‘Hey, when’s the last time you bathed them?’” Shepard shared during an appearance on The View in August 2021.

The pair, who share Lincoln (born in 2013) and Delta (born in 2014), joked they that they sometimes have gone “five or six days” before giving their little ones a bath.

“Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up,” Bell added. “There’s a red flag, because honestly, it’s just bacteria. And once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.'”

Later that month, Jake Gyllenhaal weighed in on the conversation when he explained why he decided that he could skip showers from time to time.

“I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves,” the actor told Vanity Fair in August 2021.

Although the Spider-Man: Far From Home star wasn’t a fan of daily showers, he clarified that the same rule didn’t apply to every aspect of his hygiene.

“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do [brush my teeth],” he added.

Scroll down for more celebs who felt comfortable sharing their shower routines with the world:

