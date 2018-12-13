Something just like this! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have shown Us what true love is all about since they started dating in 2007.

The A-listers — who share daughters Lincoln and Delta — got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot in 2013. They’ve been open with fans about their lighthearted, loving relationship and have spoken out about making their marriage work despite the challenges they may face.

Shepard made headlines in December 2018 after Julie Andrews’ granddaughter Kayti Edwards claimed that she had an affair with him in late 2009 while he was dating Bell. However, the Parenthood alum denied the rumors on Instagram shortly after.