Julie Andrews’ granddaughter Kayti Edwards claimed in a new interview that she had an affair with Dax Shepard two years after he started dating Kristen Bell.

Edwards, 41, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Thursday, December 13, that she bumped into the actor, 43, at a party in Hollywood in late 2009. She said they had met four years earlier and went on a few dates, but nothing serious ever happened until the night of the party.

“I saw him and we hadn’t seen each other in a few years. So it was, like, a very friendly, ‘Oh, my gosh, I haven’t seen you in forever. Nice to see you,’” she recalled.

The former model claimed that the pair instantly hit it off and started flirting. “There was a photo booth and I remember people were standing in line for this photo booth. And Dax grabbed me and was like, ‘Let’s pick this up where we left off,’ and he threw me into this photo booth with him,” she alleged.

Edwards shared photos with the U.K. newspaper of herself and Shepard making out in the photo booth. She claimed that he told her to keep the images and said, “I can’t take these home,” but she was unaware that he was in a relationship. Around 2 a.m., the duo allegedly headed to a friend’s nearby home.

“We went back and made love,” she claimed to the Daily Mail. “We had sex twice and he stayed until the next morning. I didn’t know he had a girlfriend at the time. He didn’t seem to care.”

Edwards — who was previously linked to Jack Osbourne and Kid Rock — claimed that she then exchanged a few text messages with the Employee of the Month star and they grabbed a coffee together a year later. She said that was the last time she saw him.

“I don’t want anything to do with Dax. I wish him well,” she said. “I wish them to be happy. I hope that they’re happily married. I mean, they have children. So my wish is that they’re happy and stable for the kids.”

Later on Thursday, the Ranch star denied Edwards’ claims on Instagram: “Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9. Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :).”

Shepard and Bell, 38, married in October 2013. They share two children: Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3. The actress previously revealed that she and Shepard briefly split about three months into their relationship.

Us Weekly has reached out to Bell’s rep for comment.

