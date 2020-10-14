On the road to success. Kristen Bell shared a positive update on Dax Shepard — and their marriage — after he broke 16 years of sobriety.

“He is actually doing really great,” the Frozen star, 40, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, October 14. “I mean, look, everybody is up against their own demons — sometimes it’s anxiety and depression, sometimes it’s substance abuse.”

Bell commended the Parenthood alum, 45, for being up-front with her and their daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, after his relapse earlier this year.

“The thing I love most about Dax is that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, ‘We need a different plan,’” the actress explained to Ellen DeGeneres. “Like, we have a plan. If he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, ‘So, we need a stronger plan. I was faltering, and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.’”

Bell said that Shepard is “also addicted to growth” and “evolving,” which has made his recovery easier.

“He was like, ‘I don’t want to risk this family, and I did, so let’s put new things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again,’” the Good Place alum said. “We’re going back to therapy. … And I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it.”

The actor announced on the September 25 episode of his podcast, “Armchair Expert,” that he had taken painkillers after being involved in a motorcycle accident the month before. He also candidly spoke about misusing pills after his father Dave’s death from cancer in 2012.

“We had so little in common and so much friction,” Shepard recalled of his relationship with his dad. “But the No. 1 thing we had in common was we were both f–king addicts.”

The Ranch alum also admitted on his podcast that he “was high” at a meeting marking his 16th sobriety anniversary, calling it “the worst hour of my life.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in September that Bell has been “nothing but supportive” of Shepard in recent weeks. “They have such a strong marriage and have always been there for each other through thick and through thin,” the insider added of the couple, who will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on Saturday, October 17.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).