Get Kylie Jenner’s Exact Hoop Earrings for Just $34 — Seriously

Never underestimate the power of jewelry. It can transform a look, transform your mood and even transform your entire life sometimes (hello, wedding rings!). The problem is that some jewelry is wildly expensive. Of course, it makes sense when you’re dealing with precious metals and rare gems, but that doesn’t mean we can afford it.

We can obviously stick with more inexpensive jewelry brands, but the problem with those is that the jewelry often turns our skin green, scratches, fades and falls apart within just a couple of wears. It can be very difficult to find an affordable jewelry brand whose pieces are not only super chic but actually worth buying and wearing. That’s why when we discovered 8 Other Reasons, we knew we had to stick with it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Get the Agnes Hoop for just $34 at 8 Other Reasons with free shipping!

How did we know 8 Other Reasons would be our go-to jewelry brand? Its celebrity fans. So many top stars have worn 8OR jewelry, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Tinashe, Saweetie and Halsey, to name just a few. One style that’s stuck with Us is the Agnes Hoop. According to the brand, Kylie Jenner wore a pair on New Year’s Eve, and we were so shocked to see the price was just $34!

Jenner wore the rhodium-plated, silvery version of these earrings, but you can also grab them in a 14k gold-plated version if you prefer a yellow gold look. Either way, you’re getting a unique, A-list loved style that puts a trendy spin on hoops. Instead of the thinner style we’re used to, these hoops have a thicker, crescent moon type of shape, plus an easy clasp closure. Instant standouts!

Jenner wore these earrings with a Moncler puffer jacket, vest, boots and sunglasses in the snow, but one thing we love about jewelry is that it works for all seasons. Winter is coming to an end, but we can definitely picture wearing these earrings with a floral, off-shoulder top, denim shorts and low-profile canvas sneakers. At the time time, we can just as easily imagine wearing them as part of a special occasion ensemble. They’d be lovely with a simple black dress and stilettos or block heels. They’d also be fab with a trendy jumpsuit and mules!

Once you start shopping 8 Other Reasons, there probably won’t be any going back, but that’s a good thing. Having a reliable brand to buy jewelry from is such a win, especially when they make all different types of jewelry, plus accessories like face masks, socks, bags and more!

Not your style? You can check out more earrings here, all types of jewelry here and all other products at 8 Other Reasons here!

