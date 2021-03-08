Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One thing we love about denim jeans is their consistency. Sure, there are different cuts like skinny, straight leg, wide leg, boyfriend, bootcut, etc., and differing details like fading or distressing, but in the end, we pretty much know what we’re getting with a jean. Until we don’t.

We have to say, two-tone jeans took Us by surprise in the best way, and now we can’t imagine our lives without them. They’re an extreme outfit upgrade, but they take truly no more effort than wearing any other pair of jeans. One leg is a different shade of denim than the other. That’s it. And yet, it’s everything.

Get the WDIRARA Two-Tone High-Waist Casual Jeans starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

You don’t see this style around much, so if you need some inspiration on how to actually wear a pair, you can look to Gigi Hadid. The supermodel and new mom recently rocked a pair with two different outfits in Milan, Italy. One day, she wore them with a paisley cardigan, ankle boots and a green beanie, seen above, while the next she wore them with a black button-up, an oversized blazer, UGG boots and a multicolor beanie. Sunglasses and mask were also on, of course!

Hadid’s looks were what inspired us to find these Amazon jeans. Her original EB Denim pair is actually $280, which is easily out of our regular denim budget, but we knew if we could find the same type of style, we’d be able to not only recreate her looks but invent a few of our own!

Get the WDIRARA Two-Tone High-Waist Casual Jeans starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

When you find a photo of a celebrity wearing a piece you love but you either don’t know what the brand is or can’t justify the cost, that’s when Amazon StyleSnap should come into the picture. You simply take that photo (or grab a screenshot), upload it, and wait only a couple of seconds for Amazon to conduct a digital search. You’ll see little dots pop up on the original photo that you can click to focus on each part of the outfit that the search recognized. You’ll be presented with a slew of similar (or possibly even the same) pieces when the search is finished, all available on Amazon. It’s such a great way to find a look you want for less!

Now that you have both the jeans you never knew you needed and the shopping hack you probably wish you always had, we’ll send you off. Can’t wait to see you strutting the streets like they’re your runway!

Get the WDIRARA Two-Tone High-Waist Casual Jeans starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from WDIRARA here and see more jeans here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!