This Sleeveless Turtleneck Looks Just Like Chrissy Teigen’s — A Must for Spring

You know how turtleneck sweaters are a secret weapon for fashionistas? Pretty much any local or international style icon wears them in order to automatically upgrade a look, whether they wear them alone or as an under-layer. The issue is that turtleneck sweaters…well, they’re warm. Sometimes that’s a good thing, but when we know spring is on the horizon, we start to sweat it out a little — quite literally!

The only answer? A warm weather version built for spring and summer. We need lighter fabric — and less of it — without losing the stylish effect. Chrissy Teigen knows exactly how this works. She recently wore a white turtleneck tank top on her Instagram Story, and we instantly knew we needed to be able to do the same, especially once spring comes. And so we found one just like it!

This Verdusa top looks pretty much identical to Teigen’s as far as we can see, so it will undoubtedly have the same chic effect on you. The white version is obviously the way to go for channeling the star, but there are oodles of other colors and patterns — from solids, to plaids, to animal prints, to even glitter, so make sure to check all of the options out on Amazon and maybe pick up a few!

This tank is made of a soft, stretchy, thin (but bra-friendly) fabric. It’s fitted, making it excellent for tucking into your bottoms, but don’t fret, because the fold-over turtle neckline stands comfortably away from the neck. We know that’s a big factor for many people when buying this style of shirt, and rightfully so!

This tank is practically synonymous with “versatility.” Some items can only be dressed up or down so much, but this piece really pushes the limits, and sometimes even past them. You can always keep it casual with jeans and maybe even a denim jacket on top, or with a comfy pair of joggers and sneakers. You could also go edgy with faux-leather pants and a moto jacket with booties!

When it comes time to dress up a little, embrace the options. Tuck this tank into a pleated midi skirt or an asymmetrical ruffled maxi skirt for date night or a party, and feel free to layer long chain necklaces over the neckline and add heels. You could also go for a more professional look by going with a boyfriend blazer and paperbag waist trousers, going with loafers or subtle block heels for footwear. We’re only just getting started with outfit ideas, but as you can see, you’ll have no issues coming up with your very own!

Get the Verdusa Sleeveless High Turtleneck Tank Top in white for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

