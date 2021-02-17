Run Errands Like Chrissy Teigen in This Pretty Plaid Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our typical outfit when we’re out running errands? Leggings or joggers are almost always involved, plus a hoodie or maybe a fleece pullover. If we’re going grocery shopping, especially, we like to keep things comfy. Those frozen sections get so chilly! We’d like to get a little more dolled up for the trip in general, specifically for when we inevitably run into an old acquaintance or current crush, but we don’t want our teeth to be chattering the entire time!

The next time we run errands, however, we’re going to keep Chrissy Teigen in mind while getting dressed. The Cravings founder was recently spotted grocery shopping at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills, CA, and her outfit was everything. She wore a long plaid dress unbuttoned at the top for an off-the-shoulder look, plus booties, a Fendi tote and a face mask, of course. She was serving comfort and style up on the same plate, and we gladly ate it all up. We knew we wanted to recreate the look for our next shopping trip and beyond, and so we searched Amazon to find something super similar!

Get the OLRAIN New Plaids Irregular Hem Casual Shirt Dress for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Like Teigen’s dress, this plaid piece puts a new spin on the classic, typically edgier style. We can see why it’s earned the title of Amazon’s Choice, plus so many stellar reviews. Its loose, comfy fit is universally flattering, and the design moves things in both a casual direction and a dressier one simultaneously. This is a piece that can do it all. It comes in so many colors and plaid patterns too!

This dress buttons up the front and has a point collar. You can always unbutton the top few buttons to get that Teigen-inspired off-the-shoulder look. It also has long sleeves you can roll or push up. The most standout feature, of course, would have to be the asymmetric hem. It has a beautiful, fluttery, high-low effect, creating a loose ruffle as the back drapes down to reach below the knees. The other star feature of the bottom half of this dress? Side pockets!

This dress is so easy to wear because you can seriously just slip it on and automatically look stylish, even with simple sneakers or slides. You can also play around with it though! Try adding a cute belt at the natural waist or slipping on thigh-high boots or a cropped jacket on top if you need a little extra warmth. You’ll soon be wearing it to the grocery store, out with friends, for a coffee date…and basically everywhere else!

