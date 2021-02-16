Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we were younger, we avoided button-ups like our lives depended on it. They were super uncomfortable and only for uniformed events or people who work in stuffy offices. Now, however, we see them as the fashion essential they truly are. When you sift through all of the starchy fabrics and unflattering designs, you’ll find some complete and total gems waiting for you!

Just like with any piece of clothing, a little inspiration never hurts. Of course we know how to wear a button-up shirt in general, but finding the right design and just the right styling of it is how you really let it — and yourself — shine. That’s why we look to Kristin Cavallari for ideas. The reality star and cookbook author seriously knows how to rock a button-up!

Get the ROSKIKI Roll-Up Sleeve Striped Shirt for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari recently posted an Instagram Story in which she was wearing a blue and white striped button-up, unbuttoned at the top, plus her signature layered golden jewelry and her hair tied up. We were instantly sold on the look…we just needed to actually make it happen for ourselves. We took to Amazon, and after some determined searching, we found an extremely similar top — and it was under $25!

This ROSKIKI top is dreamy. Along with its button closure, it has a point collar and blue and white stripes to match KC’s look. The stripes are vertical throughout, except for on the two chest pockets where they switch direction, as well as on the yoke of the back. These subtle switches majorly elevate this piece — and we would’ve loved it even without them!

This top is made of a soft, lightweight material with a lovely drape to it, and its hem is on the longer side so you can wear it loose with leggings, tuck just half of the front in for a very chic look or tuck everything in to go sleeker and more professional. Yes, you can go professional without the starch. You’ll also find button tabs at the sleeves so you can roll and cuff them with ease!

This shirt is available in two shades of blue, one a softer, more faded sky blue while the other is a bolder blue (with a slightly different design). You’ll also find this top available in two shades of grey, a pinkish orange and another orange in more of a Creamsicle shade. Delectable!

