How We’re Channeling Lauren Burnham’s $150 Tie-Dye Style for Under $30

Doesn’t it seem like tie-dye is only getting cooler? It is, right? We knew we weren’t the only ones who noticed. We already knew it was a timeless design that was always going to look good and have a place in our wardrobe, but it’s almost like it’s been evolving lately. The design itself remains the same, but its stylish aura is reaching unbelievable new heights!

Lauren Burham’s recent Instagram Stories are an amazing example of what we’re talking about. The Bachelor star and soon-to-be mama of Luyendyk twins rocked a pink and white tie-dye set in all of its comfy glory, and it was like we were seeing tie-dye for the very first time, experiencing that love at first sight all over again. We instantly went to look up her Paige sweatshirt…only to find it was $159. Eep! And so, off to Amazon StyleSnap we went!

Get the Chellysun Oversized Tie-Dye Sweatshirt for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Amazon StyleSnap is an online shopping tool we always keep bookmarked on our browser. When we stumble across a piece that is simply out of our budget, we know we can use StyleSnap to find something (or a whole slew of things) with the same effect — and for way less money. Sometimes it can even help find the exact piece from the photo if we don’t know its brand!

To use StyleSnap, you just upload a photo featuring the garment you want, wait a few seconds (at most) while the digital search occurs…and that’s it. Amazon will present you with a whole list of buyable items similar to the one from your photo. You can upload a photo straight from someone’s Instagram, or you can upload a photo of original piece if you have access to it. That’s how we found this Chellysun crew neck!

Like Burnham’s sweatshirt, this one is white with a soft pink tie-dye design, just like a gorgeous sunrise. It’s oversized with side splits at the hem for easy movement, and it has long sleeves with cuffs at the wrists. And if you’re looking for a similar piece in a different color, you’ll be happy to learn that it’s also available in blue and purple variations!

Feel free to pair this crew neck with tie-dye sweats like Burham did for a lounge-worthy co-ord look, or take things up a notch with some denim bottoms or wet-look leggings. Let the tie-dye shine the way it naturally does and you’ll have no problem looking like the fashionable, cozy, free spirit you are!

