Kylie Jenner was out-of-this-world fashionable in a cinched waist gown during Paris Fashion Week.

Jenner, 26, arrived at the Schiaparelli spring/summer 2024 show in a showstopping look on Thursday, September 28. For the event, she looked unbelievable in a pastel design that accentuated her hourglass figure. The dress featured a halter neckline, keyhole cutout on her chest and a fitted skirt finished with a flared hem.

Jenner accessorized with Schiaparelli nude heels featuring individual toe outlines, a gold bracelet, chunky earrings and light pink nails.

For glam, she donned minimal foundation, rosy cheeks, a warm contour, filled in eyebrows, bronzy eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. Her brunette locks were parted down the side and worn in soft curls.

Before the show, Jenner took to social media to show off her fabulous look. She shared a video via TikTok of her getting her photos taken before walking away from the camera and mouthing, “Let’s go family it’s showtime!” from a popular TikTok audio. “It’s f—king showtime!”

The reality star later shared another hilarious TikTok video of her and a friend at the show. In the clip, her friend kneeled on the ground while taking selfies in front of a door. “I was taking a photo at Schiaparelli entrance and Kylie Jenner walked in,” an audio generated caption said. Jenner then walked through the doors, jokingly pushed past her friend and strutted through the hallway.

She also shared a zoomed in video of her glitzy gown via Instagram, as well as runway moments from the show.

This isn’t the first fierce look Jenner has slayed in Paris. On Wednesday, September 27, she surprised fans with bangs at the Acne Studios spring/summer 2024 show. Her faux fringe was cut at her nose tip, parted down the middle and swept to the side of her forehead. She teamed the strands with extensions that cascaded to her waist.

For the soirée, she wore a bright red long sleeve gown featuring a scoop neckline, sleeves that covered her fingertips and a ruffled hem. Her glam featured an impeccable contour, burgundy glossy lips, warm eyeshadow blended into her crease, filled in eyebrows and bright pink cheeks.

Jenner topped the ensemble off with a cherry colored purse and pointed-toe heels.

At the show, she sat front row next to BFF Rosalía, who sported a silky black dress featuring a cutout on her bodice, a button-up top and flowy skirt.