Wishes granted! After nearly three years of dating, Taylor Lautner is engaged to girlfriend Tay Dome.

“11.11.2021,” the Twilight star, 29, captioned Instagram photos of the romantic proposal on Saturday, November 13. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

In the snaps, Lautner donned a suave black suit as he got down on one knee in a candle-filled room, lined with rose petals. The couple posed in front of a lit fireplace and a neon sign with his last name.

The 23-year-old nurse, for her part, shared the images onto her social media page as well, writing, “My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

The Cuckoo alum replied to his better half, “Got news for you, the feeling is mutual,” as several of his celebrity friends and family chimed in with their support for the happy couple.

Nikki Reed, who costarred with Lautner in the Twilight films, commented, “Oh my goodness! This makes me want to cry! Wow!! Congrats to you both 😭❤️!!!!!!”

The actor’s sister, Makena Moore, was equally enthused to learn of the pair’s forthcoming nuptials, writing, “MY HEART HAS NEVER BEEN MORE FULL” and “IM FINALLY GETTING A SISTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! … My best friends are getting MARRIED!!!!!”

The couple, who first sparked dating speculation in September 2018 after attending a wedding together, have since documented their romantic milestones on social media.

“Happy Birthday to this human from another planet,” the Abduction star captioned a March Instagram post for his love. “You are the most amazing soul I’ve ever had the honor of knowing. I strive to be more like you every day. This is going to be your best year yet and I can’t wait to experience it with you. Love, boy Tay.”

One year earlier, the Michigan native gushed over the pair’s bond, writing via Instagram, “Hug the ones you love at this time. Hold em tight. Smile. Laugh. Feel thankful for every moment you live. No moment is taken for granted. LOVE is the greatest gift. Love as wildly as you possibly can. ❤️”

The YouTuber also isn’t shy when it comes to declaring her feelings for the actor, dedicating several Instagram “#ManCrushMonday” posts to her beau.

“My favorite cowboy🤍🖤,” Dome captioned October snaps of the pair’s Halloween costumes on the social media platform. “This time of year is so special to me because of you @taylorlautner I love throwing parties with you but I love doing life with you even more❤️‍🔥.”