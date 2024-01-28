The Baltimore Ravens celebrated their first touchdown of the AFC Championship game by poking fun at opponent Kansas City Chiefs and their fans.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers caught the ball in the endzone during the first quarter of the Sunday, January 28, game before doing a special touchdown dance with teammates Gus Edwards, Odell Beckham Jr., Isaiah Likely, Mark Andrews and Tyler Linderbaum. Standing in a line, the group held arms and swayed side-to-side, seemingly “swag surfing.”

Chiefs Kingdom has notably adopted “swag surfing” as their go-to celebration dance whenever the Missouri team wins a game. Taylor Swift, one of the Chiefs’ biggest fans since 2023 when she started dating tight end Travis Kelce, has even tried out the move.

Swift, 34, was spotted “swag surfing” during the Chiefs’ AFC Wild Card game earlier this month alongside pal Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Swift is also in attendance at Sunday’s game, sitting in a private suite at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium with Brittany, 28, and Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Teller. She proved that she is Kelce’s No. 1 fan after he scored the first touchdown of the game.

Cameras panned to Swift enthusiastically cheering in her private box as Kelce, 34, celebrated in the endzone. She appeared to mouth, “Let’s go,” and exchanged high-fives with her friends. The Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco also scored a touchdown in the first half of Sunday’s game with Swift flashing 10s with her hands in honor of Pacheco’s jersey number.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift previously quipped in her TIME Person of the Year interview, which was published in December 2023. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Swift noted at the time she’s been enjoying coming to the Chiefs games just to support Kelce.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told the outlet. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

The winner of Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and the Ravens will determine which team represents the AFC at Super Bowl LVIII next month. The big game will be played against either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers, depending on the result of Sunday’s NFC Championship matchup.