Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are getting ready for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Sunday, January 28, football game.

During their Sunday warmup at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium, Kelce, 34, was spotted throwing the helmet for Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker out of his path. In the social media footage, Kelce is seen tossing both the purple helmet and a football further down the field. Moments later, Chiefs quarterback Mahomes received a pass and threw it back to an off-camera teammate.

The Chiefs, led by 28-year-old Mahomes, will play the Ravens in the AFC Championship to determine which team will represent the conference in next month’s Super Bowl LVIII. (Today’s winner will play the NFC champions, which will be either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers.)

As Kelce and the Chiefs continue their warmups, their devoted fans are starting to fill in the stands. Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is currently waiting for kickoff in a private suite, channeling her LP Reputation in a black coat and a red tee, alongside pals Brittany Mahomes and Keleigh Teller. Brittany, 28, wore a black-and-white trench coat with husband Patrick’s #15 jersey number stitched onto the collar.

Travis’ family, parents Donna and Ed Kelce and brother Jason Kelce, are also in Baltimore for Sunday’s game. The Kelce brood, including Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce, sat with Swift at last week’s Chiefs game in Buffalo, New York.

“Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them. … His family is all about just hanging out, joking, and having a great time. It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her.”

Travis Kelce tossed Justin Tucker’s helmet out of the way so Mahomes could warm up Tucker might bomb a 75yd FG today pic.twitter.com/a2STkWW3DE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 28, 2024

Jason, 36, had an especially spirited Chiefs vs. Bills game, opting to take off his shirt and climb out the suite window after Travis scored a touchdown.

“I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s the best idea,” Kylie, 31, told Good Morning America on Friday, January 26. “The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was, ‘You know what, go ahead. That’s my husband.’ And then the second and third time he did it, I was like, ‘I’m gonna need you to get back in,’ because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum. You’re making their jobs harder.”