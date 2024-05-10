While Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in Paris, Travis Kelce got ready for his close-up in Hollywood.

Kelce, 34, who scored a role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX series, Grotesquerie, arrived to set on Thursday, May 9, ready to jump into action.

“Look who’s getting ready for his close-up,” fellow Grotesquerie star Niecy Nash-Betts quipped in an Instagram Story video, sharing footage of Kelce getting his makeup touched up before shooting started.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who sported a black sweater with matching trousers and gold jewelry, smiled for the camera. “Who, me?” Kelce replied.

Kelce confirmed earlier this month that he’d make his TV debut in Grotesquerie.

“[I’m] jumping into new territory with Niecy,” he said in an Instagram video. “Jumping into new territory with Niecy!”

Further casting or plot details about Grotesquerie have yet to be revealed.

As Kelce took on his latest challenge off the football field, his girlfriend was debuting a reimagined Eras Tour set in France. In addition to swapping “Karma” lyrics to give a shout-out to her “guy on the Chiefs,” a tweak she’s made several times since she began dating Kelce last summer, Swift, 34, performed new hits from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. She sang “So High School” — which is believed to reference to Kelce — and also seemed to replicate several of Kelce’s touchdown dances and gave a nod to the “swag surfing” move that Chiefs fans do in the stands to hype up the players.

Despite missing the first of Swift’s concerts in Paris, Kelce still made time to support Swift on Thursday. Kelce commented “LFG!” on her guitarist Paul Sidoti’s Instagram post about the show.

Before being cast in Murphy’s latest project, Kelce has already dabbled in acting a handful of times. After a brief stint on an episode of Showtime’s Moonbase 8, Kelce hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023 and returned to the show the following October for a parody skit about his romance with Swift.

“I don’t even remember what I said, I blacked out,” Kelce recalled during an October 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “As soon as they cued to me, the entire place erupted, which was very overwhelming and I’m not even sure if I said anything. Everyone was like, ‘No, you killed it.’ I watched it over and I still don’t really know if I said what I was supposed to.”

The three-time Super Bowl champ will also flex his TV skills on Prime Video’s new game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? that he taped last month.

“He’s funny and has the wits for it,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “He’s the perfect host. It’s a great gig for him.”