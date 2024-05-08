Travis Kelce is moving his professional goalposts into the world of acting.

The Kansas City tight end, 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 7, to share a video recorded by Grotesquerie star Niecy Nash which captured the duo behind the scenes of Ryan Murphy’s new FX horror series.

In the clip, Nash, 54, tells the camera, “Guys, guess who I’m working with on Grotesquerie … dun-dun-dun-dun!” before panning to Kelce, who is leaning in behind her.

As the pair burst into laughter, Kelce says, “Jumping into new territory with Niecy!” before the video concludes. The actress also shared a video of her and Kelce’s cast chairs, which were placed directly next to each other.

The NFL star, who has been dating Taylor Swift since summer 2023, was eager to share his excitement over the career move and reposted the video via his own Instagram Stories.

He captioned the repost, “Steppin into a new world with one of the legends!” tagging Nash in the post.

No further details have been revealed, however, Deadline reported on Tuesday that the athlete would be joining the cast, which includes Nash, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.

Grotesquerie isn’t the first time Kelce has stepped on screen. The move comes after the athlete shared new details about his upcoming game show, Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity, which will premiere on Prime Video later this year.

In the Wednesday, May 1, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce said that hosting the show was “a blast”.

Kelce also appeared in a 2020 episode of Moonbase 8, a Showtime series starring Fred Armisen and John C. Reilly. He has also appeared on Saturday Night Live as a host in 2023 and acted in multiple sketches.

The football star has detailed his ambitions to carve a name for himself in the entertainment industry, telling People during a Tuesday, April 2, interview that he is keen to pursue a range of options once his career on the field wraps.

“I like to have exciting things going on,” he said. “And sure enough, I’m out here in the entertainment world trying to dabble into that before I get back locked in on football and knowing that that’s going to be my focus until I’m done playing.

He added, “But to dabble around in the entertainment space is something that I’m really interested in.”