15 Best Air Purifiers for Allergies, Asthma, Mold and Wildfires

Written by Jenna Cartusciello

Worried you need an air purifier in your home? Poor quality air isn’t easy to detect, but you could be breathing in harmful allergens, chemicals and toxins on a day-to-day basis. Opening the windows, blowing fans and cranking the air conditioner just won’t cut it in many circumstances. But what can an air purifier help filter out of your home?

“Air purifiers help for a variety of reasons,” says Dr. Purvi Parikh, allergist and immunologist with the Allergy & Asthma Network. “If you have pets or mold in your home, a purifier will help filter dander, spores and other allergens. If you have poor air quality from wildfires or cooking, it will help filter smoke, nitric oxide, carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds [potentially toxic gases emitted from household products and cooking]. Finally, an air purifier may help prevent the spread of viruses, bacteria and other infections.” Don’t know which purifier to choose? We’ve selected 18 highly-rated products based on filtration systems, filtering power, noise level and the difficulty of set-up.

