Finding the Best Air Purifiers: A Buyer’s Guide Plenty of independent testers have named the top air purifiers on the market, but not all of them have narrowed it down even further to the best purifiers based on your lifestyle. At the very least, your purifier should have a HEPA filter. “HEPA stands for high efficiency particulate air filter,” explains Dr. Parikh. “We usually recommend them as they have the most data for efficacy and can filter particles down to 2 microns, which is especially helpful for people with asthma and allergies. HEPA filters can also filter viruses and pollutants.” It’s also important to have a purifier that is certified by the state of California to emit zero — or a very low level of — ozone. Ozone purifiers do very little to improve air quality and actually create a hazardous environment by adding additional toxic pollutants (like formaldehyde and ultrafine particles) to the air. Even low levels can be dangerous, so make sure you search for your selected device on the official list of CARB-certified purifiers. Though it might seem like there are too many options for air purifiers, considering the factors that are most important to you will help you quickly narrow down your list.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Air Purifier Before making a purchase, consider the following factors. Air Monitor Energy Consumption Price HEPA Filter There are two main types of HEPA filters: true HEPA and H13 or H14 medical-grade , which are the European equivalents of a true HEPA filter. A true HEPA filter removes at least 99.7 percent of airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns in one pass. (Particles that are 0.3 microns in size are some of the hardest to filter — particles that are smaller or larger are more easily trapped.) H13 and H14 HEPA filters are quite similar. An H13 removes 99.95 percent of all particles in the air with a size of 0.2 microns, and an H14 removes 99.995 percent. Particles that are smaller or larger than 0.2 microns are more easily trapped. Durability In theory, a good air purifier could last you five or more years with proper care. (That includes cleaning the unit as needed and replacing the HEPA filters and pre-filters as recommended by the manufacturer.) HEPA filters themselves need replacing about once every 12 months, or more frequently if you have very poor air quality or use it 24/7.