15 Best Air Purifiers for Allergies, Asthma, Mold and Wildfires
Worried you need an air purifier in your home? Poor quality air isn’t easy to detect, but you could be breathing in harmful allergens, chemicals and toxins on a day-to-day basis. Opening the windows, blowing fans and cranking the air conditioner just won’t cut it in many circumstances. But what can an air purifier help filter out of your home?
“Air purifiers help for a variety of reasons,” says Dr. Purvi Parikh, allergist and immunologist with the Allergy & Asthma Network. “If you have pets or mold in your home, a purifier will help filter dander, spores and other allergens. If you have poor air quality from wildfires or cooking, it will help filter smoke, nitric oxide, carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds [potentially toxic gases emitted from household products and cooking]. Finally, an air purifier may help prevent the spread of viruses, bacteria and other infections.” Don’t know which purifier to choose? We’ve selected 18 highly-rated products based on filtration systems, filtering power, noise level and the difficulty of set-up.
The 15 Best Air Purifiers for Allergies, Asthma, Mold and Wildfires
Best Desktop Design
Galanz Personal Air Purifier
Finding the Best Air Purifiers: A Buyer’s Guide
Plenty of independent testers have named the top air purifiers on the market, but not all of them have narrowed it down even further to the best purifiers based on your lifestyle. At the very least, your purifier should have a HEPA filter. “HEPA stands for high efficiency particulate air filter,” explains Dr. Parikh. “We usually recommend them as they have the most data for efficacy and can filter particles down to 2 microns, which is especially helpful for people with asthma and allergies. HEPA filters can also filter viruses and pollutants.” It’s also important to have a purifier that is certified by the state of California to emit zero — or a very low level of — ozone. Ozone purifiers do very little to improve air quality and actually create a hazardous environment by adding additional toxic pollutants (like formaldehyde and ultrafine particles) to the air. Even low levels can be dangerous, so make sure you search for your selected device on the official list of CARB-certified purifiers. Though it might seem like there are too many options for air purifiers, considering the factors that are most important to you will help you quickly narrow down your list.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Air Purifier
Before making a purchase, consider the following factors.
Air MonitorMachines that come with an air monitor (whether it is built in, on a phone app or on a separate device) automatically become more valuable, because they make it very easy to track your air quality. Some purifiers also have air monitors that tell you the outside air quality based on your zip code, which is important because external air quality greatly affects internal air quality. Note that some machines don’t come with any sort of air monitor — so you won’t be able to see the air quality from the device itself or from your phone.
Energy ConsumptionWhile the initial price of your air purifier might seem like the most expensive part of your purchase, the cost of running the machine can add up quickly. Most purifiers consume a low level of energy, but it’s still important to check your machine’s average energy consumption before making a purchase.
PriceIt’s no secret that air purifiers can get extremely expensive based on the size, features and durability. In general, expect to pay at least $50 for a personal purifier, $150 for an air purifier that covers a small room and upwards of $500 for a purifier that covers a big room. The cost of filter replacements is another important factor to consider; HEPA filters are pricey, and most companies charge at least $50 per replacement.
HEPA FilterThere are two main types of HEPA filters: true HEPA and H13 or H14 medical-grade, which are the European equivalents of a true HEPA filter. A true HEPA filter removes at least 99.7 percent of airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns in one pass. (Particles that are 0.3 microns in size are some of the hardest to filter — particles that are smaller or larger are more easily trapped.) H13 and H14 HEPA filters are quite similar. An H13 removes 99.95 percent of all particles in the air with a size of 0.2 microns, and an H14 removes 99.995 percent. Particles that are smaller or larger than 0.2 microns are more easily trapped.
DurabilityIn theory, a good air purifier could last you five or more years with proper care. (That includes cleaning the unit as needed and replacing the HEPA filters and pre-filters as recommended by the manufacturer.) HEPA filters themselves need replacing about once every 12 months, or more frequently if you have very poor air quality or use it 24/7.
What Are the Different Types of Air Purifiers?
These are the two main types of air purifiers on the market.
MechanicalA mechanical air filter, such as a HEPA filter, removes particles by capturing them on filtering materials. It does not use anything other than physical filtration, so it doesn’t generate any ozone or ions. To find out whether your purifier is mechanical, check out the product specifications section of the manual. You can also find it by searching for the product in the list of CARB-certified air cleaning devices.
ElectricAn electric air purifier is a broad category that includes ionizers, electrostatic precipitators, PCOs, hydroxyl generators, devices with UV light components and other electronic air cleaning technologies, according to the state of California. Though some of these purifiers create a small amount of ozone, they may still be CARB-certified if they produce less than the toxic amount (0.050 parts per million).
Alen BreatheSmart 75i HEPA Air Purifier, Medical Grade Filtration
Pros
- Great customer service
- Three filter options
- Works well at high and low speeds
Cons
- Expensive
- May not work well in very cold environments
- Warranty may not apply for Amazon purchases
The Alen BreatheSmart 75i Air Purifier is an award-winning product with an impressive filtering system that handles dust, mold spores and smoke with ease. It does a great job of removing impurities at both high and low speeds (many air purifiers work best on high speeds). Also, it has a smartphone compatible system that allows you to control the device from your phone and see the air quality at any time. There are three different filter options: the standard medical-grade HEPA, a HEPA designed for smoke and a HEPA designed to neutralize odor.
Though we believe the price is worth the quality, the cost of the Alen BreatheSmart is steep. One reviewer also mentioned that the unit does not work well in extremely cold temperatures, so it may be best not to place it in a very cold room or by a drafty window. Certain warranties may not apply if you purchase through Amazon instead of directly through the website
IQAir Atem X Room Air Purifier
Pros
- Covers 1,650 square feet
- Can be placed against wall
- Control device and see air quality from your phone
Cons
- Expensive
- Replacement filters are not sold through Amazon
- Some users have had poor customer service experiences
Looking for a sleek design that you can tuck against a wall? The IQAir Atem X is our choice. The minimalist design features a quiet fan around the perimeter and a flat back, which means that placing this device in a corner or against a wall won’t affect its performance. Plus, individual testing of each model shows that the product succeeds at filtering out viruses, bacteria and fungi.
Though the set-up is relatively quick and painless, this purifier is difficult to remove from the box and move between rooms. The handle is placed awkwardly on the top back, making the purifier lean forward when you lift it. Replacement filters are not sold through Amazon, and a few reviewers have had poor customer service experiences. This is one of our most expensive recommendations at $1,300.
Coway Airmega Mighty True HEPA Air Purifier
Pros
- Affordable
- Independently proven to improve air quality by 99.6 percent
- Energy saving mode
Cons
- No smartphone technology
- May get a filter odor that diminishes after 2 days
- Noisy at highest power
Not everyone can drop $700 or more on an air purifier, so having a high-quality, budget-friendly option is a must. The Coway Airmega Mighty True Purifier earns many editorial rewards for its efficiency at reducing smoke, pollen, dander, volatile organic compounds and other lung irritators. Though large, the slim square frame isn’t obtrusive, and testing shows that it improves air quality beyond its expected reach of 361 square feet. Two other features we love: The purifier goes into energy saving mode when no pollution is detected for 30 minutes, and it has a dark mode so no light shines while you sleep.
Some customers may dislike that this purifier lacks smart technology that allows you to control it from your phone. Others have noticed an odor coming from the filter during the first few days of running it, though the smell diminishes after a couple days. The fan gets a bit noisy at its highest power.
Honeywell HFD320 Air Genius 5
Pros
- Affordable
- Small footprint
- Independently tested
Cons
- Not as efficient on low fan settings
- Noisy on high speed
- Covers only 250 square feet
Honeywell earned a reputation of making high quality, affordable and comfortable N95 masks at the height of the pandemic, and now it’s gaining recognition for its air purifiers. The HFD320 Air Genius 5 is a classic tower design, which makes it easy to fit into a tight space. The pre-filter captures large particles and extends the life of the true HEPA filter, and the purifier’s efficiency at improving air quality has been independently tested.
At lower fan settings, this filter does not work as efficiently. The higher fan speed is also a bit noisy according to buyers, and the unit covers only 250 square feet. Buyers also don’t like that the pre-filter needs replacing every three months, but the purifier’s permanent filter (in addition to the HEPA filter and pre-filter) at least helps extend the life of the machine.
GermGuardian AC3000 AirSafe+ Intelligent Air Purifier
Pros
- Air quality indicator
- Easy set-up
- UV-C light
Cons
- Chemical smell that dissipates
- Not as efficient on low fan settings
- Covers only 215 square feet
If all you need is a lightweight, small air purifier that still gets the job done, consider the GermGuardian AC3000. This purifier features a true HEPA filter, an air quality indicator and an optional UV-C light that helps kill viruses and other pathogens that enter the filter (thereby extending the life of the filter). In addition, the set-up is very simple — just place the purifier on a flat surface, plug it into an outlet and turn it on so it can get to work.
This product has a chemical smell when you first open it (and before you plug it in). The air it blows out for the first hour also has a chemical odor that may cause a sinus headache. Lastly, this purifier isn’t as efficient on a low setting as it is on high, and it covers only 215 square feet.
TruSens Smart Air Purifier, Large, With Air Quality Monitor, Z-3500
Pros
- Easy set-up
- Built-in air quality monitor
- Covers up to 750 square feet
Cons
- Chemical smell that dissipates after an hour
- Monitor has a separate plug-in
- App may not connect to Alexa devices
The TruSens Smart Air Purifier is a high-tech, quiet machine with a small footprint compared to other purifiers. It comes with a true HEPA filter to help capture pollen, pathogens and smoke, and a UV-C light that reduces germs and bacteria inside the machine. The TruSens app tracks indoor and outdoor air quality in real time and reminds you when to replace your filter and UV-C bulb. Another feature we love: its weight of only six pounds and easy-to-grab handle means you can move it to other rooms without issue.
It’s worth noting that this purifier has a slight chemical odor when removing it from the box, and the fan produces a chemical odor for the first hour or so. While the enhanced sensor pod is a nice feature that ensures the accuracy of air quality readings, some users may find it annoying to plug in and set up a secondary appliance. Some reviewers have had negative experiences with the app and find it hard to connect to Alexa devices.
Toshiba H13 True HEPA Air Purifier
Pros
- 3-layer filtration
- Alexa device control
- Air quality in real time
Cons
- No compatible app
- Doesn’t work as well on low settings
- Motor may make a whirring sound over time
The Toshiba H13 Purifier does an excellent job of improving air quality on a high fan setting, thanks to its true HEPA filter, washable pre-filter and activated charcoal layer. The purifier has an LED touchscreen display that shows the air quality in real time, and the purifier can be controlled from Alexa devices. Set-up is a breeze — just remove from the packaging and plug the cord into an outlet to get started.
However, some users wish that this purifier had a smartphone app. It also doesn’t work as well on a lower fan setting to filter the air. Note that this purifier is a small unit and works for up to 215 square feet.
EnviroKlenz Mobile UV Model
Pros
- Ozone certified by CARB
- Specialized air cartridge
- Pre-installed wheels
Cons
- More difficult to set up than most products
- UV-C bulbs are delicate
- Lights on machine shine at night
Some air purifiers on the market release ozone, which is not effective at cleaning air and may inflame the respiratory system. Fortunately, EnviroKlenz meets the strict ozone emissions limit of the California Air Resources Board (CARB). What else makes it a good pick for people with asthma? The EnviroKlenz purifier contains a specialized air cartridge, which aids the HEPA filter in capturing and eliminating airborne contaminants, and UV-C bulbs to help sanitize the inner system. This model also comes with wheels, which makes it much easier to move it from room to room.
While much of the purifier is pre-installed, this setup is hands-on as compared to other products. You have to install the air cartridge and UV-C bulbs yourself. We found the bulbs to be so delicate that one of them broke either during shipping or when the box was moved up a flight of stairs. Fortunately, EnviroKlenz offers to replace bulbs at no charge if they don’t work upon arrival.
Blueair Classic 605
Pros
- Highly rated for eliminating smoke
- Simple set-up
- Efficient even on low setting
Cons
- High setting is loud
- App requires precise location
- Some buyers found air readings faulty
If you live in an area prone to wildfire smoke and need an air purifier that really gets the job done, try the Blueair Classic 605. This machine covers large rooms (698 square feet) and works efficiently to improve air quality at both a low and high fan setting. We recommend the DualProtection replacement filter for an extra guard against smoke. In testing, the Classic 605 removes 99.97 percent of airborne particles.
Unfortunately, the fan is quite noisy on a high setting. Some reviewers also dislike that the app requires your precise location, which feels like an invasion of privacy. A few buyers found that the model’s air readings were faulty.
Levoit Core P350 Pet Care True HEPA Air Purifier
Pros
- Captures airborne fur and hair
- Specialized pre-filter
- Removes pet odors
Cons
- No air quality sensor
- Filter may need more frequent replacements
- Phone app has some technical difficulties
Tired of watching tufts of fur blow across the room from your fan or air conditioner? The Levoit Core P350 Purifier is unique in that it not only captures dander and airborne particles but also airborne fur and pet hairs, thanks to a specialized pre-filter and Vortex air technology. The machine is also designed to reduce pet odors.
However, some reviewers note that the filter in this product needs replacing more frequently depending on the level of fur and hair it captures. It also doesn’t have an air quality sensor, and some buyers think the phone app is poor quality.
IQAir HealthPro Plus Air Purifier
Pros
- Medical-grade
- Covers 1,125 square feet
- Comes with remote control
Cons
- Weight makes set-up difficult
- Digital menu is counterintuitive
- Replacement filters are expensive
With COVID-19 cases on the rise once more, clean air is extremely important. To reduce the amount of the virus and other pathogens in your air, we recommend the IQAir HealthPro Plus. This medical-grade purifier was chosen by the Hong Kong Hospital Authority to clean the air in medical facilities. Why does it work so well? It has a HyperHEPA filtration system that has been independently tested to filter out 99.5 percent of ultra-fine particles. We suggest pairing the HealthPro Plus with the AirVisual Pro Indoor Sensor, which tells you the air pollution inside and outside of your home in real time.
At the same time, independent testing has found similar purifiers to work more efficiently at improving air quality. Plus, the weight of this machine (35 pounds) does not make set-up easy. While the digital menu is helpful and offers a lot of information, it is counterintuitive and you will need to read the manual to learn how to use it.
Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto
Pros
- Cleans air efficiently
- Low energy consumption
- Easy set-up
Cons
- Chemical smell that dissipates
- Fan is noisy on higher speeds
- App is not user-friendly
While no air purifier will remove mold and mildew in your home, a good one can improve the air quality and reduce your chances of reacting and feeling irritated, itchy, and possibly asthmatic. The Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto is our pick for mold and mildew because independent testing has shown that it successfully and efficiently removes common allergens and airborne particles. It can clean a 550-square-foot room in about 13 minutes and a 2,640 square foot room in an hour at high speed. Plus, it consumes a small amount of energy compared to other purifiers.
During the first hour of use, some buyers noticed a chemical smell coming from the machine. (Consider airing the unit out for an hour or so before bringing it indoors.) The fans are also a bit noisy on higher speeds, and some buyers complain that the app is not user friendly.
LG PuriCare 360-Degree Air Purifier with SmartThinQ
Pros
- Small footprint
- Smartphone app
- Meets CA ozone emissions limit
Cons
- Expensive
- Carbon filter sold separately
Basements often need a heavy-duty purifier that can withstand very poor air quality, which is why a tower purifier like the LG PuriCare Purifier is an excellent pick. This model circulates air at 360 degrees (while some purifiers blow air out of just one or two sides), and its smartphone app allows you to check air quality in real time and control the machine remotely. The state of California has certified that this purifier meets its strict ozone emissions limit.
Keep in mind this unit is quite large, and it needs a decent amount of space because it shouldn’t be up against a wall. Though not required for the unit to work, the carbon filter is sold separately. This purifier is one of our most expensive recommendations at $1,100.
IQAir Atem Desk Personal Air Purifier
Pros
- Easy set-up
- Flat design fits easily in luggage
- Covers 300 square feet
Cons
- May need to bring extension cord
- Some users have had poor customer service experiences
- Falls over easily if you bump it
Want to achieve high-quality air everywhere you go? We recommend taking the IQAir Atem Desk Personal Air Purifier with you. The ozone-free device quickly and efficiently improves air quality on medium to high speeds in a 300-square-foot room, thanks to the IQAir HyperHEPA filter. In addition, its flat design and removable metal stand makes it easy to pack inside a suitcase.
While buyers love the look, feel and size of this air purifier, it falls easily if you accidentally bump it. One reviewer also mentioned that you may need to bring an extension cord with you during travel, as the unit’s plug may not reach far enough to the closest outlet in a hotel room. Note that this model does not have a screen to show you air quality in real time.
Galanz Personal Air Purifier
Pros
- Affordable
- Easy set-up
- Smartphone compatible
Cons
- Chemical smell that dissipates
- Doesn’t perform well at low speeds
- Noisy at highest speed
Sometimes, a small air purifier is all you need. We love the Galanz Personal Air Purifier because of its no-fuss, easy-to-use design. The lightweight machine requires virtually no set-up (just plug it in and let it get to work), and the true HEPA filter quickly captures airborne particles to improve the air surrounding your desk or bed. It’s also smartphone compatible, so you can adjust the fan speed, display brightness and fan schedule.
However, this product has a chemical smell upon unboxing, and it releases a chemical smell into the air for the first 30 minutes or so. It also doesn’t perform as well at low speeds and the highest fan speed is a bit noisy.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Is there an air purifier filter that is better than a HEPA filter?
A:There are other air filters on the market that work well to improve air quality, such as ultra low particulate air filters (ULPA). Some companies claim that ULPA filters are more effective than their HEPA counterparts, but most experts stick with HEPA filters because they are the easiest to purchase and they have substantial research behind them.
-
Q: How much does an air purifier cost?
A:Generally, desk-sized purifiers start at $40, purifiers for small rooms range between $100 to $800, and purifiers for large rooms range between $200 and $1,500. For a high-quality purifier that can clean the air in a large room, expect to pay at least $300.
-
Q: How much noise do air purifiers make?
A:Most manufacturers try to ensure that the noise their air purifiers produce doesn’t go above 50 decibels. Some products go above 50 dB on high speed.
-
Q: Do air purifiers really work?
A:Many air purifiers have been independently tested to prove that they remove airborne particles and improve air quality efficiently depending on the size of the room. However, the only way to truly know if your air quality is improving is to buy an independent air quality monitor.
