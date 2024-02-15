If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Best NFL Apparel of 2024
The National Football League (NFL) is a highly influential entity in the sports world. NFL fans take their duty to dress up as a true aficionado seriously. To fulfill their sacred obligation of supporting their favorite of the 32 teams, dedicated fans often wear NFL apparel representing their team’s colors and logos from head to toe. To embrace your team’s attire, you need to find the perfect products—which is why we’ve reviewed the best NFL apparel of 2024. From top-quality outerwear to lounging attire for watching the game at home, these licensed picks are sure to help you express your team spirit.
NFL Apparel: A Buying Guide
To show team spirit for your favorite football team, NFL apparel is a necessity. From hoodies to t-shirts and slippers to bathrobes, you can find a number of products to embrace your team’s colors and logo. Here’s a quick guide on what to look for when sorting through different types of NFL apparel.
Quality Markers for NFL Apparel
Material
Whether it’s a t-shirt, hoodie, or pair of shoes, your prime consideration should be the product’s material. If you want a clothing item to last longer, you have to invest in a high-quality construction. Cheaply made items don’t last as long, so look for premium fabrics and precise stitching details in NFL clothing items.
Similarly, if you’re looking for shoes, you should ensure they're made with quality material that's breathable to help you stay comfortable. They should also have an anti-skid sole to prevent slips.
Size
Sizing is key to enjoying any apparel item. If you purchase a hoodie or a pair of shoes that doesn’t fit nicely, you won’t be able to wear it and it will be a waste of money. So, before you buy any NFL apparel item, make sure you measure your foot or body properly and compare it to the brand’s sizing chart to get the right fit.
Printing quality
NFL apparel often comes with printed graphics or embroidered logos and the name of your favorite team. You should observe the quality of printing or embroidery carefully. If it's cheaply made, the print will fade and embroidery threads will loosen in no time.
How to Identify Fake NFL Apparel
Backing up your favorite team isn’t easy when there are plenty of imitators out there selling unlicensed NFL apparel. To save you from buying a knock-off NFL merch item, here are a few tips:
Price
If the price seems too good to be true, chances are that it is. Officially licensed NFL apparel is not cheap and if someone is offering an NFL clothing item for a meager sum, you should be suspicious.
Threads and seams
Licensed apparel is made with superior-quality fabric and high-quality stitching with attention to detail. You won’t find any loose threads or broken seams on these items. But if you buy a knock-off item, you will likely notice these tell-tale signs.
Tags
Unlicensed items often come with cheaply made tags or no tags at all. You can also find tagless licensed items, but they mention in their description that the product is tagless. The purpose of making it without a tag is to prevent itching.
Most Popular NFL Apparel Items
T-shirts
T-shirts are by far the most commonly seen and sold NFL apparel item. Since they can come in such a wide range of sizes and fits (loose, fitted, long-sleeve, short-sleeve, etc.), many brands will feature this type of product with a team’s logo and name in printed graphics to please the crowds.
Hoodies/Jackets
Hoodies and jackets are an easy staple to add to any NFL fan’s closet. Since football season and the autumn season go hand in hand, it only makes sense that fans are drawn to warmer gear. Hoodies are perfect to wear while lounging around the house or running to the grocery store on a brisk fall day.
Bathrobes
Believe it or not, bathrobes are a popular choice when it comes to NFL apparel. Bathrobes are a simple way to mix your team spirit with a little bit of luxury. Sporting your favorite team’s logo makes it just that much easier to relax and unwind after a long day or shower.
How to Store Your NFL Apparel
Guard against UV rays
The biggest enemy of your precious NFL apparel is ultraviolet rays. If you want to keep your apparel safe, you have to make sure it doesn’t come in contact with direct UV rays. UV rays or sunlight can make the fabric of your apparel fade in no time. A good way around this is to not dry your apparel in direct sunlight. Due to excessive exposure to UV rays, your t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts may start looking degraded and deteriorated. Opt for a drying rack indoors or a drying machine instead.
Protect from humidity and heat
Humidity and heat can also damage your precious NFL apparel. It can fade the appearance and cause the stitching to fray. Plus, if you keep your clothes in an extremely damp and moist place, mold may start growing, ruining everything from fabric to stitching. To avoid this, you should store your items in airtight containers and cool, dry places of your home.
Flat, rolled, or hung?
You can store your NFL hoodies, t-shirts, jackets, and jerseys in three ways: rolled, flat, or hung. The storage method you choose depends on how much storage space you have. If you have enough space, you should go for the flat and unfolded method as it causes minimal to no damage. But if you’re tight on space, rolled storage works best.
The Best NFL Apparel
FOCO NFL Apparel
Pros
- Lightweight and comfortable
- Bold and brightly colored design
- Easy to wear a slip-on design
Cons
- Sizing geared only toward men
If you want to be clad in your favorite team’s colors and logos, FOCO’s NFL apparel of choice is a comfy clog shoe. These lightweight shoes can be used as slippers inside the house, or you can wear them outside to show everyone which team you associate with.
These officially licensed slippers flaunt a dual team-colored tonal camo design. The top features the team's logo and colors with a contrasting color on the insole. These slippers also have ventilation gaps on the top to provide maximum breathability and ensure that your feet don’t sweat. They also feature a textured outsole to prevent slips and falls.
Team Fan NFL Apparel
Pros
- Stylish unisex design
- Made with pre-shrunk fabric
- Quality thermally printed graphics
Cons
- Runs a bit small
A football fanatic’s sports gear is incomplete without a pullover hoodie, and Team Fan’s NFL apparel brings you just that. This gameday adult hoodie is made with polyester cotton blended fabric. Since it isn’t too thick or thin, you can wear it comfortably to show your team pride throughout the year.
Plus, the fabric is pre-shrunk, so you can wash it without worrying about the fit being compromised. This officially licensed pullover hoodie features vibrant graphics that don’t fade over time. It has a tagless design to prevent itchiness and irritation, and also features ribbed cuffs and a waistband for maximum stretch.
Northwest NFL Apparel
Pros
- Easy to wear and remove
- Super-soft to the touch
- Durable fabric is built to last
Cons
- Sleeves are too long for some
Northwest’s NFL apparel takes team pride one step further by introducing bathing accessories, like their unisex bathrobe for adults. This silk touch bathrobe is made with 100% polyester. Since polyester is lightweight compared to cotton and has a silky feel, you won’t feel bulky in this bathrobe.
This officially licensed bathrobe is ultrasoft to make you feel like you’re enveloped in a cloud. Its easily adjustable silky smooth tie belt and loops allows you to create the perfect fit for any body. The logo of your favorite team is embroidered in bright colors to give it a premium look.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What size NFL jersey should I get?
A:The trickiest item to size in NFL apparel is a hoodie or a jersey. But you can easily find your exact size by measuring around your chest’s fullest part under the arms to get your chest circumference. If you’re between two sizes, get one size smaller for a tighter fit or one size bigger for a baggy fit.
-
Q: Does licensed NFL apparel run big or small?
A:Most NFL apparel items follow standard sizing. However, every manufacturer has different sizing and they display this information in size charts. You should measure yourself to get the right jersey size. These charts may be a bit inaccurate so be sure to check some customer reviews and then size up or down accordingly.
-
Q: Is licensed NFL apparel authentic?
A:If a manufacturer is claiming to sell officially licensed NFL apparel, it's highly unlikely that they sell counterfeit products. If they do so, they can be sued by the NFL. Still, you can check some customer reviews to assess just how authentic the NFL apparel you’re considering is.
