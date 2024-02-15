The Best Best NFL Apparel of 2024

NFL Apparel: A Buying Guide To show team spirit for your favorite football team, NFL apparel is a necessity. From hoodies to t-shirts and slippers to bathrobes, you can find a number of products to embrace your team’s colors and logo. Here’s a quick guide on what to look for when sorting through different types of NFL apparel.

Quality Markers for NFL Apparel

Material Whether it’s a t-shirt, hoodie, or pair of shoes, your prime consideration should be the product’s material. If you want a clothing item to last longer, you have to invest in a high-quality construction. Cheaply made items don’t last as long, so look for premium fabrics and precise stitching details in NFL clothing items. Similarly, if you’re looking for shoes, you should ensure they're made with quality material that's breathable to help you stay comfortable. They should also have an anti-skid sole to prevent slips.

Size Sizing is key to enjoying any apparel item. If you purchase a hoodie or a pair of shoes that doesn’t fit nicely, you won’t be able to wear it and it will be a waste of money. So, before you buy any NFL apparel item, make sure you measure your foot or body properly and compare it to the brand’s sizing chart to get the right fit.

Printing quality NFL apparel often comes with printed graphics or embroidered logos and the name of your favorite team. You should observe the quality of printing or embroidery carefully. If it's cheaply made, the print will fade and embroidery threads will loosen in no time.

How to Identify Fake NFL Apparel Backing up your favorite team isn’t easy when there are plenty of imitators out there selling unlicensed NFL apparel. To save you from buying a knock-off NFL merch item, here are a few tips:

Price If the price seems too good to be true, chances are that it is. Officially licensed NFL apparel is not cheap and if someone is offering an NFL clothing item for a meager sum, you should be suspicious.

Threads and seams Licensed apparel is made with superior-quality fabric and high-quality stitching with attention to detail. You won’t find any loose threads or broken seams on these items. But if you buy a knock-off item, you will likely notice these tell-tale signs.

Tags Unlicensed items often come with cheaply made tags or no tags at all. You can also find tagless licensed items, but they mention in their description that the product is tagless. The purpose of making it without a tag is to prevent itching.

Most Popular NFL Apparel Items

T-shirts T-shirts are by far the most commonly seen and sold NFL apparel item. Since they can come in such a wide range of sizes and fits (loose, fitted, long-sleeve, short-sleeve, etc.), many brands will feature this type of product with a team’s logo and name in printed graphics to please the crowds.

Hoodies/Jackets Hoodies and jackets are an easy staple to add to any NFL fan’s closet. Since football season and the autumn season go hand in hand, it only makes sense that fans are drawn to warmer gear. Hoodies are perfect to wear while lounging around the house or running to the grocery store on a brisk fall day.

Bathrobes Believe it or not, bathrobes are a popular choice when it comes to NFL apparel. Bathrobes are a simple way to mix your team spirit with a little bit of luxury. Sporting your favorite team’s logo makes it just that much easier to relax and unwind after a long day or shower.

How to Store Your NFL Apparel

Guard against UV rays The biggest enemy of your precious NFL apparel is ultraviolet rays. If you want to keep your apparel safe, you have to make sure it doesn’t come in contact with direct UV rays. UV rays or sunlight can make the fabric of your apparel fade in no time. A good way around this is to not dry your apparel in direct sunlight. Due to excessive exposure to UV rays, your t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts may start looking degraded and deteriorated. Opt for a drying rack indoors or a drying machine instead.

Protect from humidity and heat Humidity and heat can also damage your precious NFL apparel. It can fade the appearance and cause the stitching to fray. Plus, if you keep your clothes in an extremely damp and moist place, mold may start growing, ruining everything from fabric to stitching. To avoid this, you should store your items in airtight containers and cool, dry places of your home.