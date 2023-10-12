We’re living in a rom-com renaissance right now — and Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Anyone But You is about to join the ranks.

Sony Pictures dropped the first movie still and the official summary on Thursday, October 12.

“Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold — until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia,” a logline reads. “So they do what any two mature adults would do — pretend to be a couple.”

In a first peek at the flick, Sweeney’s Bea literally has the higher ground as she stands on the back of a beat-up Land Rover with a discerning look on her face, while Powell’s Ben looks up at her from ground level. The pair’s outfits seemingly hint at the wedding they are attending as guests — with Sweeney, 26, stunning in a blue silk gown and Powell, 34, dressed to the nines in a crisp tan suit.

Anyone But You, which hits theaters in December, also stars Alexandra Shipp, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd and Rachel Griffiths. The film is directed by Will Gluck, who penned the script alongside Ilana Wolpert. Sweeney is also an executive producer on the project, as is her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

Sweeney and Powell’s upcoming rom-com sparked buzz earlier this year after they were spotted looking cozy on the film’s Australia set in April. Rumors immediately swirled that the pair had started dating despite their respective relationships with Davino, 38, and Gigi Paris. (Us Weekly confirmed in April that Powell split from Paris, 31, after three years together.)

“Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much. He’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker,” the Euphoria actress told Variety in August, denying the romance speculation. “We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

Sweeney even noted that Anyone But You is the romantic comedy that “people want” to see in terms of the plot and the two leads.

While Powell has not addressed the rumors, a source previously told Us that the speculation had affected his relationship with Paris.

“It was an open secret they’d gotten really close,” the source told Us in May of the costars. “He’s trying to lie low and waiting for all the fuss to die down.”

The insider also revealed that the ordeal was a “nightmare scenario” for Sweeney. “She takes her reputation extremely seriously,” the source explained. “This is without a doubt a huge test of [her] relationship.”

Anyone But You, which has not yet been rated by the Motion Picture Association, hits theaters Friday, December 15.