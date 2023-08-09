Sydney Sweeney finally addressed those Glen Powell romance rumors.

“Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much. He’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker,” Sweeney, 25, told Variety on Wednesday, August 9. “We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

Sweeney and Powell made headlines earlier this year after fans started to question whether playing love interests in their upcoming film, Anyone But You, led to an offscreen affair.

“It’s a rom-com, that’s what people want!” Sweeney, who is engaged to Jonathan Davino, told the outlet about speculation into their chemistry.

Powell, for his part, raised eyebrows in April when his then-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, unfollowed him on Instagram after pics of the actor and Sweeney surfaced. News broke later that month that the former couple called it quits after three years of dating. A source has since told Us Weekly that rumors about Sweeney’s friendship with Powell affected her relationship with Davino, 38, too.

“It was an open secret they’d gotten really close,” the insider shared in May. “She takes her reputation extremely seriously. This is without a doubt a huge test of their relationship.”

Sweeney, who has remained largely tight-lipped about her engagement, previously opened up about the challenges in her dating life.

“There was a period there where my parents tried to shield me as much as possible from the pain and the financial stress. They didn’t explain things to me, and that made me angry,” she recalled during an interview with C Magazine in November 2021. “So I acted out, but not in the way you would think. I was a straight A student in all AP classes. I was valedictorian. I never went to a high school party. I’ve never done drugs, to this day. The acting out Syd tried to find love through boys. I got myself into sometimes really unfortunate and even dangerous relationships.”

At the time, Sweeney said developing a better relationship with herself helped, adding, “Being able to love yourself before allowing anyone else to love you — that’s where true happiness and healthiness comes from. It’s a part of my own life that I wish I could go back to,” she added at the time.

More recently, the Euphoria star revealed the major deal breaker for her was dating people in her industry. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest,” she told Cosmopolitan in February 2022. “I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.'”

Sweeney concluded: “I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”