Glen Powell and Model Gigi Paris Split After 3 Years Together

Ready for a new copilot. Glen Powell and Gigi Paris have called it quits after three years together.

According to multiple reports, Powell, 34, and Paris, 30, split weeks ago — before he wrapped his upcoming movie with Sydney Sweeney. Entertainment Tonight and People both report that the split was amicable and note Powell is single — despite any speculation about his chemistry with Sweeney, 25.

The model and the Top Gun: Maverick star sparked split speculation on Wednesday, April 26, when Paris shared a cryptic message via social media that was seemingly about her feelings.

“Know your worth & onto the next,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video of her doing a twirl and walking around the streets of New York City solo. Us confirmed the same day that the Jijou founder was no longer following Powell on the app.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to weigh in on the possible breakup with one social media user writing in the comments section, “Onward and upward after taking out the trash!”

Another one of Paris’ followers insinuated that the Devotion actor may have been unfaithful during their romance, replying, “Good for you, someone else out there will treat you better.”

The Miami native’s relationship with Powell has been in the limelight since they were first linked in early 2020. The former couple, however, didn’t publicly confirm their status until February 2021 on Valentine’s Day.

“Here’s to you 💖,” Paris captioned a sweet sunset snap with her then-boyfriend. The Hidden Figures actor, for his part, shared a picture of the duo on dirt bikes for the romantic holiday. “My Ride or Die,” he wrote beside the social media upload. “Happy Valentines Day, y’all!”

The following year, Paris was by her man’s side as he celebrated the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego in May 2022. That same month, the pair jetted off to Cannes Film Festival to promote the action film.

However, in early 2023, the twosome appeared to hit a bump in the road following Paris’ visit to Australia to see Powell on the set of Anyone But You in March. At the time, the Texas native was photographed picking up his then-girlfriend from the airport with flowers in hand.

Weeks later, reports surfaced that Paris had unfollowed Powell’s costar Sweeney, 25, leading some fans to think something happened between the trio. (Powell, Paris and Sweeney have not commented on the alleged social media drama.)

The Euphoria actress and Powell raised eyebrows once again in April as they gushed over each other at the 2023 CinemaCon while promoting their latest joint project.

“I love it when she calls me [Top Gun],” the Scream Queens alum teased during the Tuesday, April 25, panel, after Sweeney revealed her nickname for her costar based on his role in the Top Gun sequel.

The former White Lotus actress was later photographed on stage looking up at Powell. The actors also exchanged smiles while posing together on the red carpet.

Sweeney, meanwhile, got engaged to Jonathan Davino in May 2022. She has recently been spotted without her diamond ring but has not commented on her relationship status.