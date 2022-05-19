No awkward moments! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White jetted off to London to celebrate the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick which stars the actress’ ex Glen Powell.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, touched down in England on Thursday, May 19, just hours before joining her boyfriend, 35, at the U.K. premiere of the action film.

“You’re cute,” Dobrev wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday of the city, sharing snaps of her view. “Like superrrr cute.”

The Love Hard actress teased her premiere look via social media as well, revealing a “sneak peek” of her Givenchy handbag. Dobrev paired the purse with an ivory, silk gown and matching heels. White, for his part, wore a white blazer, black pants and bowtie.

The pair’s attendance at the lavish event — photos were taken on what appeared to be a military hangar — marked their first red carpet as a couple.

While at the premiere, the twosome reunited with Dobrev’s longtime friend Miles Teller, who plays Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in the film, and her ex-boyfriend Powell, 33, who portrays Jake “Hangman” Seresin.

The Lucky Day actress and the Scream Queens alum were first linked in January 2017 but things fizzled out by November of that same year.

Dobrev moved on with Grant Mellon, whom she romanced from December 2018 to October 2019, before finding love with White.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower star and the retired snowboarder sparked relationship speculation in February 2020 when they shared similar photos on a trip to South Africa.

Two months later, Us Weekly confirmed that Dobrev and the Olympian were an item, with a source revealing at the time that they were “living together” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Powell, for his part, is dating model Gigi Paris. “I can’t tell you enough how special this movie is,” Paris, 29, wrote via Instagram earlier this month after accompanying her boyfriend to the film’s global premiere on the USS Midway Museum. “Please RUN to see Top Gun Maverick, May 27th.”

She added: “I always thought @glenpowell was a little crazy for his obsession with all things @topgunmovie but now that I’ve seen it… I get it. Fangirling for life. So proud of you, Hangman.”

Dobrev and White — who were recently in Greece while the actress filmed The Bricklayer — weren’t the only celebrities at the London event on Thursday. Prince William and Duchess Kate greeted the cast of the movie, which includes star Tom Cruise, who reprised his Top Gun role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell for the sequel.

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on Friday, May 27.

