Nina Dobrev has acted out plenty of steamy romances in front of the camera, but the actress has also been linked to her fair share of leading men off-screen.

The Bulgaria native told Cosmopolitan in September 2013 that she prefers a committed relationship to casual dating.

“You either have chemistry or you don’t, but a lot of what attracts me is a guy’s mind and humor and talent,” she said at the time. “I need to get to know all those things before I fall for someone. I’m not a one night stand kind of girl. I’m a relationship girl.”

The Degrassi alum added that her type of man has a versatile style and can switch from a well-dressed look to a low-maintenance appearance with ease.

“A man in a suit looking put together and dapper is very attractive, but I also kind of like the I-just-rolled-out-of-bed, a-little-bit-of-scruff, effortless, not-trying-hard-but-still-sexy guy,” she said. “If a guy spends more time looking in the mirror than I do, that’s a problem!”

The Flatliners star also is attracted to a man who is “progressive in some ways, old-fashioned in others.” She explained, “I like it when guys hold the door open and are sweet and thoughtful.”

Dobrev found some of these qualities in Ian Somerhalder, who played her character Elena’s love interest Damon on The Vampire Diaries. The pair began dating in 2010 and went public with their romance one year later. She told Seventeen in 2012 that dating her coworker wasn’t something she expected, but she couldn’t help falling for Somerhalder.

“I didn’t want to be dating one of my costars — my goal on the show was to be professional,” Dobrev said at the time. “But sometimes you can’t help who you have a connection with, and you can only fight it for so long — which I did for a really, really long time.”

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2013 that Dobrev and the V Wars star had called it quits on their relationship after three years.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress later sparked dating rumors with Shaun White in February 2020. The duo were spotted getting cozy on multiple occasions before Us confirmed in April 2020 that Dobrev and the professional snowboarder were an item.

Scroll down to see Dobrev’s dating history.