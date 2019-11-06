



It’s over between Nina Dobrev and boyfriend Grant Mellon, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source confirmed to Us that the couple have been apart for about a month. The Vampire Diaries alum and the screenwriter dated for less than a year.

Over the past few weeks, the Canadian actress, 30, celebrated Halloween in style with three different costumes at different events. She dressed as singer Billie Eilish at one party and then posed as catwalk crasher Marie Benoliel — who was escorted out of a Chanel fashion show by Gigi Hadid in early October — with her friend at another. She capped it off by dressing as Brad Pitt’s character, Cliff Booth, from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. On all three occasions, Mellon was nowhere to be seen.

Although the former couple kept their romance under wraps, they haven’t been seen together since September, when they were in both Hawaii and later Paris. They have, however, continued to follow one another on Instagram.

Dobrev was first spotted with Mellon in December 2018 when they vacationed in Indonesia with her friends Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich. In February, Us exclusively reported that the two were an item after they were seen kissing at multiple Super Bowl LIII parties, days after they went on a trip to Mexico together.

The romance didn’t last, but it’s likely that the Fam star will continue a friendship with Mellon, as she’s done with most of her exes. “I don’t think that’s weird at all, I think that’s great,” Dobrev admitted when talking about her relationship with her ex Ian Somerhalder on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January.

“Why can’t everyone be friends?” she continued of her Vampire Diaries costar, who wed Nikki Reed in 2015 and welcomed daughter Bodhi in 2017. “I think they have a beautiful baby, and they are happy and so am I. What’s bad about that? I don’t see any problem with that.”

The Degrassi: The Next Generation alum is also friends with her ex Glen Powell, who she was linked to for a few months in 2017. In addition to Powell and Somerhalder – who she was with from 2011 to 2013 – she dated actor Austin Stowell from 2015 to 2016.