It appears Nina Dobrev is off the market again! The Vampire Diaries alum was spotted kissing and showing PDA with Grant Mellon at multiple Super Bowl LIII parties, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The rumored couple, who have not publicly commented on the status of their relationship, have been seen together on numerous occasions since December, when they jetted off to Indonesia with Dobrev’s friend Julianne Hough and the Dancing With the Stars alum’s husband, Brooks Laich. A fan on Twitter reposted a video at the time of the actress, 30, riding a scooter alongside Mellon during their trip.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users also pointed out that the pair were together in Tijuana, Mexico, in late January to support the This Is About Humanity campaign, which raises awareness and funds for organizations supporting families who were separated or reunited at the U.S.–Mexico border. They later attended the Foo Fighters’ Super Saturday Night concert on Saturday, February 2.

Dobrev’s rep, meanwhile, tells Us, “As far as I am aware, she is not dating anyone at this time.”

The news of Dobrev’s possible new romance comes more than a year after she and Glen Powell called it quits. The Degrassi: The Next Generation alum and the Hidden Figures star, 30, sparked dating rumors in January 2017 but amicably parted ways that November.

“Nina and Glen were friends before they started hooking up,” a source told Us in August 2017. “Glen chased Nina around for a while before she agreed to give him a shot.” (Powell has since moved on with TV host Renee Bargh.)

Prior to Mellon and Powell, Dobrev dated her Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder from 2011 to 2013 and actor Austin Stowell from 2015 to 2016.

With reporting by Brody Brown

