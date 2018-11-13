Glen Powell Is Dating TV Host Renee Bargh

Glen Powell is off the market again! The Set It Up star is dating Extra host Renee Bargh, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively.

One source reveals that Powell, 30, and Bargh, 32, have been together “for six months.” A second insider tells Us, “Renee has been staying at Glen’s place.”

Powell celebrated his birthday with his new girlfriend during an ‘80s-themed party in Los Angeles on Friday, November 9. His other guests included ex-girlfriend Nina Dobrev as well as friends John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Rachel Bilson, Chord Overstreet, Lena Waithe, Topher Grace and Jack McBrayer.

“They say that your thirties are the best years of your life, but I don’t remember them so far,” the actor wrote on Instagram on Saturday, November 10. “Thanks @casamigos… I started it all in the eighties and you sent me back there last night.”

Dobrev, 29, also took to Instagram after the celebration. “Glen hit 30 before me and this is how I feel about it #HBDGP,” she captioned a photo of herself dancing with her hands in the air.

Powell and the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress sparked dating rumors in January 2017 after they rang in the new year with a group of friends in Texas. Six months later, Us confirmed that the pair were officially an item.

“They’re a cute couple and are getting pretty serious,” a source told Us at the time.

The Scream Queens alum and Dobrev called it quits that November, but they have remained friends.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Powell and Bargh for comment.

