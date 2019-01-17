Nina Dobrev doesn’t have any beef with her ex-boyfriend Ian Somerhalder. In fact, she’s good pals with both him and his wife, Nikki Reed – and defended their friendship during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 30, dished on her relationship with the couple during her Wednesday, January 16, interview when a caller asked if it’s “weird” that she’s friends with them now that they’re married.

“I don’t think that’s weird at all,” Dobrev responded with a confused look on her face. “I think that’s great. Why can’t everyone be friends?”

She continued: “I think that they have a beautiful baby, and they are happy and so am I, and what’s bad about that?”

Dobrev and Somerhalder, 40, split in May 2013 after three years of dating. At the time, they were still starring alongside each other on the hit CW drama. Us Weekly broke the news in July 2014 that the Lost actor and Reed, 30, were dating.

After just six months together, Us confirmed that Somerhalder and the Twilight actress were engaged. The pair tied the knot in April 2015 and welcomed their first child together, a daughter, Bodhi, in July 2017.

Dobrev, Somerhalder and Reed most recently hung out publicly at the 2018 Golden Globes. The previous year, the couple opened up about the rumored feud between Reed and Dobrev.

“For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way. I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicier stories, and we, yes WE, believe we have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative, because at the end of all of this, those young girls are the ones who lose,” Reed wrote in part at the time alongside an Instagram picture of the trio, smiling together.

Somerhalder added: “After years of websites pretending these two badass ladies knew each other well and baseless, false information of back stabbing and hatred from low-brow websites filled the minds and hearts of fans… They finally were able to get together for their first real dinner. Let’s stop spreading hate everyone, there’s already too much of that right now in our world. Join in on the love. Only love here- always has been always will be.”

Following her split from Somerhalder, Dobrev has been linked to Derek Hough and Glen Powell.

