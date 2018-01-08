He’s a keeper! Ian Somerhalder carried a notable accessory during the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7 — Nikki Reed’s breast pump. The Twilight actress gushed over her attentive beau in an Instagram Story during the star-studded bash.

“Takes a real man to carry around your breast pump in a ‘to go’ box all night,” Reed, 29, captioned a pic of the Vampire Diaries alum holding it, also appearing to have her clutch under his arm.

Reed and Somerhalder, 39, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed daughter Bodhi in July. “We’ll take the baby’s first month for ourselves,” the actress previously told Fit Pregnancy. “After the baby arrives, we’re doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate.”

The couple didn’t keep to themselves on Sunday night, though. They mingled with famous pals like Julianne Hough, Lea Michelle and Nina Dobrev. Dobrev and Somerhalder split in May 2013 after three years of dating.

“Girl time,” Michelle captioned an Instagram pic of the four women at a party following the big show.

Nearly a year ago, Reed addressed her rumored feud with Dobrev while the two spent time with Somerhalder in February.

“For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way. I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicier stories, and we, yes WE, believe we have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative, because at the end of all of this, those young girls are the ones who lose,” Reed captioned a pic of the trio at the time.

Somerhalder added: “After years of websites pretending these two badass ladies knew each other well and baseless, false information of back stabbing and hatred from low-brow websites filled the minds and hearts of fans… They finally were able to get together for their first real dinner. Let’s stop spreading hate everyone, there’s already too much of that right now in our world. Join in on the love. Only love here- always has been always will be.”

