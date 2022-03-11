Shaun White and Nina Dobrev’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

A relationship worthy of a gold medal. Shaun White and Nina Dobrev have been dating since early 2020, and the sweet stars can’t help but gush about each other at every turn.

“I wish I could sum it up into one or two things,” the Olympian exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022 about exactly what it is that make him and the Vampire Diaries alum such a good match. “It’s such a mix of everything.”

The snowboarder and the actress were first linked in February 2020 when fans noticed they both shared Instagram posts from the same location in South Africa, each wearing a camera around their neck and striking the same pose.

Two years later, White recalled to Us that Dobrev invited him to visit her on set in Africa, which is where their relationship began.

“I was like, ‘All right. Yeah. OK,’” he recalled in January 2022 of being game to fly out to see her. “And she [thought], ‘Oh, this guy, he came to play. He’s serious.’”

In March 2020, they were photographed kissing on a bike ride in Malibu. Us confirmed the pair’s relationship in April 2020.

“Nina and Shaun are into each other and are dating,” a source dished at the time. “They’re enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better.”

Their relationship bloomed quickly, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic. Us even confirmed that they moved in together during the lockdown.

“They’ve gotten much closer during quarantine since they’ve been able to spend a lot of time together,” an insider told Us in April 2021. “They’re gradually taking steps to starting a future together.” Those steps include a lot of celebrations.

In June 2021, the athlete revealed to Us that he went all out for the couple’s first anniversary that year.

“I wanted to recreate our first date, but everything was closed,” he explained. “I managed to sweet talk the owner of the place to open up for us. It was actually pretty fun to have a place all to ourselves.”

The Degrassi alum returned the favor in March 2022, throwing her boyfriend an epic retirement party featuring all of their friends wearing long red wigs, evoking memories of White’s old nickname, “The Flying Tomato.”

“Celebrating the 🐐 and bringing back the 👩🏻‍🦰 one last time…” she captioned several photos from the bash.