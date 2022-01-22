Nothing says “love” like an international flight! Shaun White realized that his relationship with Nina Dobrev was serious thanks to a spur-of-the-moment decision to visit South Africa.

“That was actually how we kind of started our relationship,” the Olympian, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 18, while promoting his CELSIUS Energy Drink partnership. Dobrev, 33, was filming Redeeming Love in South Africa and invited White to come visit her on location. “I was like, ‘All right. Yeah. OK.’ And she [thought], ‘Oh, this guy, he came to play. He’s serious.’ So that’s a thing that we share together. We both enjoy traveling.”

The Vampire Diaries alum was first linked to White in February 2020, when they shared similar photos from that trip on social media. In April of that year, Us broke the news that Dobrev and White were, indeed, a couple. “They’re enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better. Nina really likes Shaun, and they both laugh a lot together,” a source told Us at the time.

The pair have more than just wanderlust in common, as White told Us that he and Dobrev just clicked with one another. “I wish I could sum it up into one or two things,” the snowboarder explained. “It’s such a mix of everything. Like our dogs get along, you know?”

He continued, “We have common interests. The way in which we met really kind of strengthened our relationship. And the problems that we do face, they kind of fall away through communication. It’s just been great.”

Most importantly, the actress supports White through all of his intensive training, as he prepares for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. “She’s just been so incredibly supportive,” the athlete gushed. “She’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here to help you … how do I help you?’ It’s not about her. She’s just been so giving in that sense.”

White added that the Degrassi alum has “this overwhelming kindness and care for people,” which is a quality that he appreciates in a partner. “She wants to elevate the people around her. It’s such a beautiful thing, especially in today’s world. … To have that kind of a caring quality still is really special.”

Dobrev has been equally effusive of her partner, describing the Bad Things guitarist as “the funniest, most charming, sexiest, and hardest working person I know” in a tribute post for White’s birthday in September 2021. “Happy birthday baby, thank you for always being older than me.”