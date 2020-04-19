Nina Dobrev shared a funny video with Shaun White as a source told Us Weekly exclusively that they are dating and “enjoying their time together.”

The Vampire Diaries alum, 31, posted a clip on Instagram on Saturday, April 18, that showed her telling fans how “important” it is “to wash your groceries when coming back from the store.”

She stood by a kitchen sink with her arms behind her back, while another pair of arms — belonging to a man with ginger hair — attempted to wash things like an avocado and a container of nuts while wearing rubber gloves.

Dobrev giggled as she tried to take a sip from a plastic bottle being held by the three-time Olympic gold medallist, whose face wasn’t seen in the video. In a caption on her post, the Canadian native gave a shout-out to Dakota Johnson, who shared her own video with boyfriend Chris Martin in March that showed her trying to wash “her” hands.

The Flatliners actress and the 33-year-old snowboarder sparked dating rumors last month when they were spotted on a bike ride together in Malibu.

The outing came after they both shared photos from South Africa in February and the New York Post’s Page Six reported that they had been seen kissing before their bike ride on March 22.

“Nina and Shaun are into each other and are dating,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They’re enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better.”

The playful video she posted on Saturday appears to sum up the couple’s fledgling relationship.

“Nina really likes Shaun and they both laugh a lot together and think each other is funny,” the insider added.

Dobrev was most recently linked to screenwriter and director Grant Mellon. They were spotted packing on the PDA at several Super Bowl parties in February 2019 but called it quits in November. She previously dated Glen Powell, her Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder and actor Austin Stowell.

White previously dated Phantogram lead singer Sarah Barthel. They began dating in 2014 and it’s not clear when they split but the rocker has not posted about the X-Games champ on social media since April 2019.