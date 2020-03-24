New couple alert? Nina Dobrev and Shaun White were spotted on a bike ride together in Malibu on Sunday, March 22.

The 31-year-old Vampire Diaries alum and the 33-year-old Olympian sparked dating rumors during their outing, but it wasn’t the first time the pair has been seen together.

Dobrev and White both shared photos from South Africa in February. In recent days, the actress has been posting throwback photos to the trip as she practices social-distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No content? No problem,” she wrote on March 18. “A few weeks ago I took a social media detox, unplugged and went on Safari but now I’m bored quarantined at home so I’m going to blow up the feed with throwbacks.”

White, for his part, shared a similar photo from down under with the same binoculars in February.

“Down in 🇿🇦 on a safari,” he wrote at the time via Instagram.

While the twosome have yet to publicly comment on their relationship, PageSix reports that they were seen kissing before Sunday’s bike ride.

Dobrev was most recently linked screenwriter-director Grant Mellon after they were spotted packing on the PDA at multiple Super Bowl LIII parties in February 2019. According to E! News, they called it quits that November after less than a year of dating.

Before Mellon, the Degrassi: Next Generation alum dated her pal Glen Powell, her Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder and actor Austin Stowell.

White, meanwhile, started seeing rocker Sarah Barthel in 2014.

“I was in New York, looking to buy an apartment in the city, and met her backstage at Saturday Night Live,” the snowboarder told The Sydney Morning Herald in April 2019. “She told me to give her a call if I wanted her to show me around. I didn’t want to be in a long-term relationship and wasn’t looking for anything serious, but we started off slowly and became friends.”

He went on to call the Phantogram lead singer a “beautiful person.”

“I travel so much and so does she, but we make an effort to keep it together,” he said at the time. “I’m not in the kids-and-marriage head space now, but one day for sure. I have learnt how to be a good friend by being with her. All my life it’s been about me and my work and my goals. It’s nice to hear about someone else and what they’re doing.”

While it’s unclear if and when the twosome split, Barthel has not posted about White on social media since April 2019. She also no longer follows him on Instagram.

