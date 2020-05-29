Getting serious! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have made their new relationship Instagram official while tackling another big milestone — living together.

“Shaun and Nina have really been enjoying quarantining and living together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re super compatible and both free-spirited people. They’re very comfortable around each other and both supportive of one another in their fields.”

The Vampire Diaries alum, 31, shared her first post that clearly featured White, 33, via Instagram on Thursday, May 28, where she revealed that she had cut the professional snowboarder’s hair.

“Adding to resume: hairdresser,” Dobrev captioned the post that showed her holding up a pair of scissors with a smile while White jokingly looked afraid.

In the next slide, the Degrassi alum showed the camera his freshly cut hair as she stood next to the athlete.

White shared a more in-depth look at Dobrev’s haircutting process when he posted a video of the Canada native snipping away at his mane. He also included before and after photos of his haircut.

“My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did. #QuarantineCuts,” White wrote alongside the post.

Us broke the news in April that the couple are dating and are “enjoying their time together.”

“Nina really likes Shaun and they both laugh a lot together and think each other is funny,” the insider added.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in March when they were spotted on a bike ride together in Malibu. The Flatliners actress and White also hinted at their budding relationship when they both shared photos from South Africa in February.

Dobrev raised eyebrows again when she posted a video via Instagram in April that subtly included the Olympic gold medalist. The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress shared a clip of herself encouraging fans to wash their groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the video, Dobrev tried to take a sip from a plastic bottle that’s held by White, whose face isn’t shown.

The Final Girls star previously dated screenwriter and director Grant Mellon, Glen Powell, Austin Stowell and her Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder.

White, for his part, was previously linked to Phantogram lead singer Sarah Barthel from 2014 until 2019.