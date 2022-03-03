All the Details on Sydney Sweeney’s $150K Engagement Ring

Happily ever after! While things may be a little rocky in the relationship department for her Euphoria character Cassie Howard, Sydney Sweeney has found love with Jonathan Davino — and she has a massive engagement ring to prove it.

Us Weekly confirmed that the 24-year-old actress was engaged to the 37-year-old restaurant owner on Wednesday, March 2, after she sparked speculation thanks to her stunning sparkler.

While the HBO Max star has yet to give her fans a close up picture of her ring, she did give a glimpse at her rock in photos obtained by Page Six. As we anxiously await an officially announcement from White Lotus star, Us Weekly’s Stylish tapped an expert to get the details on her new sparkler.

According to Olivia Landau, the founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, Sweeney’s bling appears to be a three-and-a-half to four-carat round brilliant-cut diamond. “Something similar could range from $50,000 to $150,000 depending on quality,” she told Us. The ring also appears to have a rose gold band.

Sweeney has been dating Davino for four years. Davino is the co-owner of a restaurant called Mista Pizza and the sole heir to the Pompeii pizza company.

Fans far and wide were thrilled for the Euphoria star, taking to social media to share their congratulations — and shock. “Now wdym [what do you mean] Sydney Sweeney is engaged ……… just fell to my knees in the middle of the street,” a person tweeted, while another user said, “Sydney Sweeney is engaged, don’t text.”

The dazzling diamond from her hubby-to-be wasn’t the only reason the star caused a bit of buzz this week. The actress also ditched her iconic honey blonde hair in favor of the season’s biggest color trend: copper red. Variations of the tone have been embraced by everyone from Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid to Sweeney’s costar Barbie Ferriera.

While the hue is all the rage right now, Sweeney actually ended up dyeing her hair (and getting bangs!!) for a role. She’s starring as Penny Jo Poplin’ in her new movie, National Anthem.

The actress even took to Instagram to share an outtake from set — and naturally fans went wild. “Bangs are such a vibe and look so good on you,” a user wrote, while another said, “SCREAMING AHHH YOU LOOK SO PRETTY.” Someone else chimed in, “Are you auditioning for Oklahoma???” referencing a play from Euphoria.

