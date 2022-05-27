The future Mrs. Hangman? Glen Powell and Gigi Paris were a picture-perfect couple for years before stealing the show at Top Gun: Maverick‘s various premieres.

“I’ve played a lot of womanizers and clueless assholes, so I’m hoping there’s not a whole lot of common DNA between the characters I’ve played and me,” Powell told Glamour in 2019 before he started dating Paris. “Also, they’re movie characters. If they had a mature perspective on love, there would be no movie. But look, I’m single, so what do I know?”

When asked what he was looking for in a partner, Powell noted he wanted someone who loves to get up and dance.

“It’s a family rule to be the first people on the dance floor. My family will dance on the table at Christmas and Thanksgiving, and if the person I like is trying to behave and doesn’t dance with my family, they’re not going to fit in,” he told the magazine. “It doesn’t matter what genre of music — if it gets you fueled up and makes you want to move, own it. There’s a lot of life to live, and I love the people that live it.”

He was single at the time of the interview, but things changed by early 2020 when he was spotted with Paris. While they didn’t walk the carpet together, the Scream Queens alum and the model attended their public event as a couple the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s “An Unforgettable Evening” event that February. As the world shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair proved to be going strong when they went Instagram official in February 2021.

“Here’s to you 💖,” Paris captioned a sweet sunset selfie.

Powell, meanwhile, shared a photo of the pair on dirt bikes.

“My Ride or Die,” the Hidden Figures actor wrote. “Happy Valentines Day, y’all!”

In May 2022, Paris made headlines when she left a flirty comment on one of Powell’s posts about the Top Gun sequel.

“Watching those Top Gun: Maverick reviews come in this morning… It’s gonna be a good day,” he captioned a shirtless selfie via Instagram.

She replied, “I’m burning all your shirts.”

Paris was also by his side at several premieres of the movie.

“I can’t tell you enough how special this movie is. Please RUN to see Top Gun Maverick,” she wrote via Instagram. “I always thought @glenpowell was a little crazy for his obsession with all things @topgunmovie but now that I’ve seen it… I get it. Fangirling for life. So proud of you, Hangman.”

Scroll through to see their complete relationship timeline: