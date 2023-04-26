No longer keeping up? Gigi Paris has unfollowed boyfriend Glen Powell after nearly three years of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

Neither the Top Gun: Maverick star, 34, nor the model, 30, have commented on the possibility of a breakup before Paris tapped the unfollow button. (Us has reached out to their reps for comment.) Paris, however, posted a cryptic Instagram message that seemingly alludes to how she’s been feeling.

“Know your worth & onto the next,” the Jijou founder wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 26, alongside a video of herself strutting down a New York City street. In her Wednesday upload, Paris stunned in an all-black ensemble of a crop top, maxi skirt and oversized blazer.

All eyes have been on Powell and the Miami native, who have been linked since early 2020, since he started filming Anyone But You alongside Sydney Sweeney. The Set It Up star and the Euphoria actress, 25, were photographed last month filming their upcoming rom-com in Australia. Several weeks into production, Paris visited her beau before reports swirled that she had unfollowed Sweeney on the app. Powell, Paris and Sweeney have not addressed the alleged social media drama.

The Scream Queens alum and the White Lotus actress stepped out at CinemaCon together earlier this week to promote Anyone But You.

“I love it when she calls me [Top Gun],” Powell quipped during the Tuesday, April 25, panel, after Sweeney playfully revealed her nickname for her costar based on his role in the Top Gun sequel.

The Handmaid’s Tale alum chimed in: “I thought he was Miles Teller until the fourth day of shooting, and Glen plays a character who’s a real a—hole. His character is a real dickhead.”

Powell replied that “as you can maybe guess,” their new film is about two individuals who “hate each other.” He continued, “And what better place to put a nightmare and an a–hole than on the other side of the world, in the most romantic setting imaginable?”

Sweeney, for her part, got engaged to longtime love Jonathan Davino in May 2022, but has been spotted without her engagement ring recently. She has not addressed whether or not she is still engaged to the restaurateur.

“I don’t date people in the spotlight,” the Big Time Adolescence actress previously told Cosmopolitan in January 2022 of keeping her love life low-key. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system. … I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.’”