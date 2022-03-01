A major milestone? Although Sydney Sweeney was spotted showing off a surprising hairstyle change, it was the massive diamond ring that had people talking.

The Euphoria star, 24, was photographed on Monday, February 28, with red hair and a large sparkler on her left ring finger, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The sighting quickly sparked speculation that Sweeney was engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino, four years after the duo were first linked.

The pair were recently spotted spending time together with friends in Los Angeles last month. Davino, 37, is the co-owner of a restaurant called Mista Pizza with his father. The Chicago native is also the sole heir to the Pompeii pizza company.

Sweeney has previously been candid about the ups and downs that she faced when starting to date.

“There was a period there where my parents tried to shield me as much as possible from the pain and the financial stress. They didn’t explain things to me, and that made me angry,” the Everything Sucks! alum recalled during an interview with C Magazine in November 2021. “So I acted out, but not in the way you would think. I was a straight A student in all AP classes. I was valedictorian. I never went to a high school party. I’ve never done drugs, to this day. The acting out Syd tried to find love through boys. I got myself into sometimes really unfortunate and even dangerous relationships.”

The Washington native noted that she got to a better place when she learned to prioritize herself, adding, “Being able to love yourself before allowing anyone else to love you — that’s where true happiness and healthiness comes from. It’s a part of my own life that I wish I could go back to.”

The Handmaid’s Tale alum later revealed that not dating “people in the spotlight” was a big dealbreaker for her. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest,” she detailed to Cosmopolitan in February 2022. “I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.'”

She added: “I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

As Sweeney’s off screen dating life continues to be a topic of conversation, so does her character Cassie Howard’s on Euphoria. During season 2, Cassie found herself wrapped up in a relationship with her friend Maddy’s (Alexa Demie) ex-boyfriend Nate (Jacob Elordi).

As the shocking love triangle played out, Sweeney’s scene partner gushed about getting to work with her on bringing the story to life.

“Every time I was in, I was in with her, and vice versa. And she’s so, so good at what she does that it was just such a treat the entire time working with her. She brings it every single take, every single scene,” Elordi, 24, shared with Entertainment Weekly in January. “And they’re always intense scenes with her as well, but we had so much fun. We got to play all kinds of different dynamics from that first meeting, and so it was such a treat working with her.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!