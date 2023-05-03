More than movie magic? Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino‘s relationship has been put to the test amid rumors she is having an affair with Anyone But You costar Glen Powell.

The Euphoria star, 25, and the Top Gun actor, 34, raised eyebrows while working together on the upcoming rom-com, but a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the coworkers remained professional on set.

“It was an open secret they’d gotten really close,” the insider adds.

The speculation is “a nightmare scenario” for the White Lotus alum, who has been engaged to Davino since February 2022. “She takes her reputation extremely seriously,” the source tells Us. “This is without a doubt a huge test of their relationship.”

Production kicked off in Australia earlier this year for the movie directed by Will Gluck, who is known for his work on 2010s hits Easy A and Friends With Benefits. Powell — who recently split from girlfriend Gigi Paris — and the Big Time Adolescence actress star as college enemies who pretend to be a couple when they reunite for a destination wedding years after graduation.

“The whole experience was absolutely incredible,” Sweeney gushed in a TikTok shared by Sony Pictures on April 24 as she and Powell plugged their film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. “It was so much fun.”

The twosome were all smiles as they posed together at the event, with the Set It Up star wrapping an arm around Sweeney’s shoulders. He reflected on the “memorable” filming process Down Under, saying in the video, “There was one day where we literally took over the Sydney Opera House and that was pretty epic — and Barack Obama watched us film the scene.”

His costar later interjected: “Glen landed a helicopter and jumped out of it — it was really cool.”

The pair’s chemistry was off the charts at the photo call, during which the Texas native revealed Sweeney’s nickname for him. “I love when she calls me [Top Gun],” he teased.

As rumors continued to swirl around the colleagues, Powell was unfollowed by Paris — and she seemingly hinted at trouble in paradise with a cryptic quote. “Know your worth & onto the next,” she shared via Instagram on April 26.

News broke one day later that Powell and the model, 30, called it quits after three years of dating.

With all eyes on him and Sweeney — who stepped out with Davino for a date night at the Gansevoort Hotel in New York City amid the drama — the Devotion actor has been feeling “sheepish” in the spotlight. “He’s trying to lie low and waiting for all the fuss to die down,” the source tells Us.

For more on Anyone But You — which does not yet have a release date — watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.