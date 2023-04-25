Style twins! Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet owned the CinemaCon red carpet in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 25.

The actors — who star alongside each other in Dune and its upcoming sequel — showcased their fierce fashion sense at the event, which features screenings, panel discussions and presentations on the latest movies.

Zendaya, 26, dazzled in a deconstructed tuxedo by Louis Vuitton. Her ensemble featured a backless blazer that was restructured into a halter-like vest. The plunging top featured buttons at the center and a belt at the waist. The Euphoria star teamed the piece with oversized burlap trousers and white pointed-toe pumps.

The outing marks the Malcolm & Marie actress’ first red carpet since being announced as the new Louis Vuitton house ambassador. The luxury label revealed the news on Thursday, April 20, sharing a campaign in promotion of its iconic Capucines bag. Zendaya modeled the popular purse, which launched in 2013 and is named after the Rue Neuve-des-Capucines — the Paris street where Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854.

On Tuesday, Zendaya finalized her look with soft glam. She sported shimmery eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip. The California native had styled her golden bob styled in bouncy curls.

Chalamet, 27, for his part, played in cool in a full-leather getup. The Beautiful Boy star — who is known for making bold fashion statements — wore a black hide tank atop a white T-shirt. He paired the garbs with fitted black pants and shiny boots.

This wouldn’t be the first time Zendaya and Chalamet commanded attention together. For Dune’s London premiere in October 2021, the pair turned heads in their respective ensembles. The Disney Channel alum transported Us to the future with a Rick Owens gown that was equipped with an oversized shoulder and an asymmetric long sleeve. Chalamet, meanwhile, looked edgy in a black suit from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2022 menswear collection. The outfit included a jacket covered in silver zippers and matching trousers.

That same month, the twosome had their fans buzzing when they posed in sultry portraits on the cover of Entertainment Weekly in promotion of the film — which follows a noble family as they become embroiled in a war for control over the galaxy’s most valuable asset, per IMDb.

The highly anticipated sequel is set to premiere this fall. Zendaya’s role in the first part of the franchise was minimal and left viewers wanting more. Luckily, the wishes of the Dune fandom will come true.

“For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she’ll have a prominent part,” director Denis Villeneuve told Variety in a March 2022 interview. “We will follow Timothée and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That’s the thing that excited me most about going back to Arrakis is to spend time with those characters again.”

