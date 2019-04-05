Celebs descended on the Las Vegas strip this week not to hit up the slot machines but rather to promote some of their upcoming flicks in front of movie theater owners and the media at CinemaCon 2019. And while we certainly excited to learn more about Toy Story 4, the live-action adaptation of Lion King and Joaquin Phoenix’s take on the iconic Batman villain in Joker, we were equally looking forward to eying what A-listers like Charlize Theron, Olivia Wilde and Halle Berry would be wearing while hanging out at Caesars Palace.

Lucky for Us, the ladies of CinemaCon brought their fashion A-game with lots of springy sartorial inspiration. Since there is perhaps no more difficult wardrobe conundrum than trying to transition your winter wardrobe to (slightly!) warmer weather, we’re particularly appreciative that stars like Katie Holmes, Helen Mirren and Jessica Chastain had some pretty genius styling ideas.

Holmes, for one, was all about the flower power in a Ulla Johnson midiskirt that she paired with a ruffled short-sleeve blouse and peep-toe pumps. The traditional-with-a-twist ensemble had garden party written all over it. Mirren, meanwhile, showed Us how to breathe new life into our fave winter animal-prints with her Adam Lippes skirt and classic white blouse combo.

For a trendier take on the boss lady power suit, Chastain showed some leg in Bella Freud red corduroy shorts and a matching blazer. All the while, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Hudson and more brought all the high-fashion vibes in their black tie-worthy jumpsuits and gowns.

From Wilde’s fab flowery Rachel Zoe pantsuit to Theron’s studded Alexander McQueen mididress, keep scrolling to see all the best celeb red carpet style from 2019 CinemaCon!