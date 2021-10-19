It’s official: Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are the literal definition of costar goals. Because between their secret handshakes, uncontrollable laughter and fabulous fashion, the duo can’t help but dominate the red carpet.

And there was no clearer case in point then the London leg of the Dune premiere on Monday, October 18. Let’s kick things off with the fashion, shall we?

The 25-year-old actress, who has established herself as a fashion icon, arrived in a sculptural Rick Owens sequin gown that was drop-dead gorgeous. Her stylist, Law Roach, added some extra glimmer to the sequin number with a little help from Bulgari.

Zendaya stepped out in a total of 48.25 carats of diamonds from the brand’s Serpenti Viper collection, including three double-coil bracelets, round diamond studs, three Serpenti Viper rings and one stunning yellow diamond ring.

When it came to glam, the star worked with hairstylist Antoinette, who gave her a a super chic updo, and makeup artist Raoúl Alejandre. Alejandre gave the Malcolm & Marie actress shimmering purple eye makeup, complete with a graphic reverse wing at the inner corner.

While Zendaya looked seriously stylish, don’t discredit her costars flair for fashion. The 25-year-old actor, who works with stylist Erin Walsh, arrived to the movie screening in a metallic Saint Laurent suit and jewels.

Put the two together and it’s pretty clear that they are very capable of cleaning up nicely. And while they served up some serious photo ops and sultry soft smiles, Zendaya and Chalamet also brought some fun to the event.

It’s no surprise that they had the time of their lives in front of the lens, as the two have become fast friends. “I became very close with Timothée,” The Greatest Showman star said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We were like, ‘Oh, this is great, we’re gonna be besties, I can tell.’”

One of their bonding moments came by way of spontaneous dance parties on-set. And the playlist, which was filled with throwback songs from the likes of High School Musical and T-Pain, was top notch.

“Anybody who knows this man know that he travels with sounds,” Zendaya revealed during a virtual interview with Chalamet on Good Morning America. “There’s always some kind of music emanating from his pocket or a small speaker that he carries with him. So he definitely started with the tunes, I hosted in my dressing room and then we had a few people attending our little party, one being Javier Bardem.”

To see how these two brought the party to the red carpet