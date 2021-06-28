ICYMI: Zendaya is part of the Beyhive — and she showed her love for Beyoncé in a big way at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, June 27.

The 24-year-old Euphoria star looked stunning in a gorgeous, vintage Versace gown with a stop-and-stare leg slit, sexy torso cutouts and pops of neon green.

But the frock was way more than just a pretty dress, it was a tribute to Queen B herself. In fact, the “Crazy in Love” singer first wore the gown to 2003 BET Awards.

While the stunning pleated purple top, sexy neckline and sheer material are completely identical to the original, Zendaya did put her own spin on the look.

Rather than wearing a mini version like Beyoncé did during her first solo BET Awards performance 18 years ago (!!!), The Greatest Showman star rocked a longer, midi-length version of the dress.

As for how she got her hands on such an iconic piece of fashion? Well, it’s all thanks to her mastermind stylist, Law Roach.

He took to Instagram to show off his style success. He wrote: “Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003 ….. get you a stylist a ARCHIVE!!!!”

It’s no surprise that the gorgeous gown, and the touching tribute, took off, with celebs far and wide obsessing over the fabulous fashion moment. Because let Us be honest: everything about this is next-level amazing.

Gigi Hadid wrote, “Oh. MG,” while Amanda Gorman said, “I simply cannot. My eyes are blinded.”

Lizzo got in on the fangirl action, too. She added, “Sheeeeeeesh,” and Priyanka Chopra chimed in: “Damn!!!”

Tracee Ellis Ross gave kudos to the stylist. “@luxurylaw 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥as per usual!!!! Yesssss,” she wrote. Ashley Graham and Taraji P. Henson also had to hype him up, dropping fire emojis in the comments section.

Fans shared the same obsession, correctly anticipating that the resurgence of the couture cutout dress was going to effectively “break the internet.”

“On the 8th day, God created Zendaya. And she did not f—k around,” a follower quipped. Another added: “CRAZY IN LOVE with this look!!!”

The dress certainly stole the show, but the Malcolm & Marie actress’ accessories were equally as unreal. She stunned in a pair of strappy purple Stuart Weitzman sandals.

When it came to glitz, Zendaya brought out the best, dripping in more than 31 carats of Bulgari bling.

To play off of the pop of green fabric in her gown, the Bulgari ambassador wore yellow and white diamonds. Her earrings featured two round diamonds, two pear-shaped diamond and two marquise diamond, totaling at 6.81 carats.

She also shimmered in a massive 24.21 carat radiant-cut yellow diamond ring, which was flanked by two trapezoid diamonds.

Zendaya was nominated for best actress at the 2021 BET Awards.