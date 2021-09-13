Top 5

Timothée Chalamet made his Met Gala debut on Monday, September 13, and naturally, he put his own spin on the concept of formalwear.

The Call Me By Your Name star, 25, arrived at the event in a white suit designed by Haider Ackermann. In a seeming nod to this year’s theme — “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” — the actor paired his look with classic white Chuck Taylor high-tops.

The Oscar nominee is one of the celebrity cohosts of the event this year, alongside Billie Eilish, tennis star Naomi Osaka and National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, as well as honorary chairs Anna Wintour, Tom Ford and Instagram boss Adam Mosseri.

Monday marked the actor’s first appearance at fashion’s biggest event, but his reputation as a style icon has steadily increased over the past several years. In 2019, for example, he walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes in a bedazzled harness designed by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

“He has that beautiful charisma, the charisma of a rock star,” Denis Villeneuve, who directed the New York native in the upcoming movie Dune, told GQ in November 2020. “Timothée has that kind of instant charisma onscreen that you can find only sometimes in the Old Hollywood stars from the ’20s. There’s something of a romantic beauty to him. A cross of aristocracy and being a bum at the same time.”

According to Little Women costume designer Jacqueline Durran, Chalamet helped her style the looks wore as Laurie in the film. (Durran won her second Oscar for her work on the movie.)

“He contributed so strongly to how he wore the clothes,” she told Vulture in December 2019. “When we were fitting for them, I’d tell him, ‘Look at these things, this is what you got, how would you wear it?’ That’s how we went on and got the flavor of Timothée into the style of the clothes. It was how he chose to style the items. He has a way of wearing things. He’s a very iconic kind of boy. He’s one of the most stylish people I’ve ever met.”

The Lady Bird star has said that he doesn’t work with a stylist, but he does work closely with the fashion designers whose clothes he wears.

“I’m such a fan boy,” he told VMAN in 2018. “[Being involved] with fashion has been really fun, just as a fan. I don’t want to work with a stylist or anything. I’ve been following designers like Raf [Simons], Haider Ackermann, Hedi Slimane — these guys are like rock stars. They’re artists.”

Keep scrolling for more photos of Chalamet’s Met Gala moment:

