



Timothée Chalamet continues to serve up buzz-worthy looks on the red carpet! The actor attended the U.K. premiere of upcoming Netflix film, The King on Thursday, October 3, dressed in an über-fancy sequined hoodie made by none other than Louis Vuitton.

Celebs in Their Boldest Nearly Naked Red Carpet Looks of All Time

According to Vogue, the sparkly hoodie took over 30 hours to make and was embroidered with 3,000 Swarovski crystals and 15,000 sequins — casual! Clearly, this is the type of piece that’s made for the red carpet and not for running a full day of errands.

To complete the head-turning look, while making sure that the hoodie remained the center of attention, Chalamet wore a pair of classic black trousers from Louis Vuitton and shiny black combat boots. His hair was styled in the voluminous curls his fans have come to love and adore — for a complete look that one again, set Twitter ablaze.

“So how come I can’t show up to the red carpet wearing a 2004 limited too sequin hoodie, but Timothee Chalamet can do it and it’s fäśhîøñ,” wrote one user. Another fan said, “One time I saw Timothee Chalamet wear a sequined hoodie to a premiere so I bought a sequined hoodie to watch #theking.”

These Cool Celebrity Workout Looks Are the Ultimate Fitspo

It’s important to note that this isn’t the first time the Call Me By Your Name star has debuted statement-making sequins from the iconic French designer. For the 2019 Golden Globes, Chalamet hit the red carpet in an all-black ensemble, the focal point being his sparkly harness that later took over the Internet.

Relive the Best Golden Globes Dresses on Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez and More Celebs!

As you’ve probably already concluded, the 23-year-year-old has been dominating red carpets everywhere. Outside of his two remarkable sequined looks, he also effectively broke Twitter after debuting a monochrome suit by Haider Ackermann for yet another premiere of The King at the Venice Film Festival in September. What’s next? We can only — impatiently — wait and see.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!