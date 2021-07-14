An oldie but a goodie. Tilda Swinton played a classic prank on actor Timothée Chalamet at Cannes Film Festival.

While the French Dispatch costars were at the Monday, July 12, premiere of their new movie in France, they stood up for a round of applause.

The movie earned a standing ovation, during which Swinton, 60, swiftly hugged her castmate, giving the 25-year-old a good pat on the back. In that moment, she also grabbed her seat assignment sign and stuck it to the back of Chalamet’s silver Tom Ford suit jacket.

The Doctor Strange star, who was wearing a colorful Haider Ackermann ensemble, couldn’t let her handy work go unnoticed. She swiftly turned the Little Women actor’s back to the camera so the audience could see her prank. Swinton looked proud as the applause for the movie continued, and Chalamet didn’t appear to be aware of the giant Tilda Swinton name card attached to his back.

The film festival screening was also attended by cast members Bill Murray, Hippolyte Girardot, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Benicio Del Toro and Lyna Khoudri. The Wes Anderson-directed film follows the French foreign bureau of a fictional Kansas newspaper that is about to shut down. Swinton plays J.K.L. Berensen, a writer at The French Dispatch, while Chalamet portrays student Zeffirelli.

The dramedy’s release marks the beginning of a busy return to work for Chalamet. Though many projects were paused amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the New York native’s schedule will be jam-packed moving forward as delayed projects come out back-to-back.

His next engagement is not a movie but rather a ball as he is set to host the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman on September 13.

The following month, his epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel Dune, opposite Zendaya, hits theaters October 1. Then, The French Dispatch will be released just two weeks later on October 16. He also filmed Netflix’s disaster comedy Don’t Look Back, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Chris Evans, which is set to premiere before the year ends.

The Oscar nominee is also set to play the classic Roald Dahl character Willy Wonka in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, which will follow Wonka’s life before opening the factory. The movie will include multiple musical numbers, making the first time Chalamet will get to put his dancing skills on display.