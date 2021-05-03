Who’s Hosting the 2021 Met Gala?

It’s official! Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman are teaming up to cohost the highly anticipated 2021 Met Gala, which will take place on Monday, September 13, Us Weekly can confirm.

The group will welcome fashion’s biggest names and celebrities alike alongside honorary chairs Anna Wintour, the chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, and American fashion designer Tom Ford.

The news came on Monday, May 3, which is historically the day of the Met Gala. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the high-fashion event has been postponed until the fall.

“It’s the first Monday in May! While there’s no #MetGala today, we’re thrilled to share that the next #CostumeInstitute Benefit will be held on Monday, September 13 (subject to government guidelines), with co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka,” the Costume Institute captioned their Instagram post.

While we’re admittedly missing the over-the-top gowns and outrageous couture that typically strut down the red carpet today, knowing that Chalamet, 25, Eilish, 19, Gorman, 23, and Osaka, 23, are headlining the September event is certainly making up for the delay!

It’s worth noting that three of the four hosts have been Vogue cover stars in 2021. Most recently, Eilish covered the June 2021 issue of British Vogue. Gorman found herself a cover star in May 2021 and Osaka starred on the January 2021 cover.

The co-chair reveal follows the April 2021 announcement that the star-studded event, which was canceled in 2020, would be returning with not just one, but two Met Galas.

Both segments will shine a light on American fashion and designers. The first, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will open in September 2021, and the second, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will debut in May 2022.

“Fashion is both a harbinger of cultural shifts and a record of the forces, beliefs, and events that shape our lives,” Max Hollein, the Marina Kellen French Director of The Met said in a press release shared with Stylish.

He continued: “This two-part exhibition will consider how fashion reflects evolving notions of identity in America and will explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that speak to some of the complexities of history with powerful immediacy. In looking at the past through this lens, we can consider the aesthetic and cultural impact of fashion on historical aspects of American life.”

The 2021 event will mark the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.