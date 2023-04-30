A united front. Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino stepped out in New York City on Friday, April 28, seemingly squashing split rumors.

The Euphoria star, 25, was seen on a date night with Davino, 38, after they attended an Armani Beauty event at the Gansevoort Hotel. Sweeney did not have her engagement ring on, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail, but they were twinning in black outfits.

Sweeney wore an oversized leather jacket over a strapless little black dress wand knee-high boots. Her beau, meanwhile, wore black trousers with a matching shirt and his own leather jacket.

In addition to Davino, Sweeney — an Armani Beauty ambassador and the face of the brand’s My Way fragrance — was supported by pals including newlyweds Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton as well as Dylan Sprouse, Chase Stokes and AnnaSophia Robb.

The Washington native got engaged to the restauranteur in May 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. However, her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell‘s recent split sparked speculation about an affair.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 34, and Gigi Paris split weeks ago — before he wrapped his R-rated romcom with Sweeney, multiple outlets confirmed, adding that the split was amicable and note Powell is single.

The model, 30, and Powell sparked split speculation on Wednesday, April 26, when Paris shared a cryptic message via social media.

“Know your worth & onto the next,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video of her doing a twirl and walking around the streets of New York City solo. Us confirmed the same day that the Jijou founder was no longer following Powell on the app.

The twosome appeared to hit a bump in the road following Paris’ visit to Australia to see her then-boyfriend on the set of Anyone But You. Set photos showed Powell and Sweeney filming steamy scenes, and the cast and crew seemed to enjoy various social outings when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Powell was photographed picking up his then-girlfriend from the airport in March with flowers in hand. Weeks after the trip, reports surfaced that Paris had unfollowed Powell’s costar Sweeney on Instagram, leading to speculation that something happened involving the leading lady. For their part, Powell, Paris and Sweeney have not commented on the alleged social media drama.