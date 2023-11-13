Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton‘s romance made headlines months before they revealed they were an item.

The White Lotus star and Appleton first sparked dating speculation in February 2023 when they shared vacation pics together at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico. While neither Gage nor the hair guru addressed their relationship status at the time, they exchanged a series of flirty Instagram comments.

One month later, the celebrity hairstylist confirmed their romance. “I’m very happy [and] very much in love,” Appleton gushed during a March 2023 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

After a photo of the pair flashed on the TV screen, the Color Wow director added: “That’s Lukas [when we were] in Mexico.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April 2023 that they had gotten engaged.

“They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged,” a source exclusively told Us. “They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together. Friends think they are a great couple. Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

Appleton filed for divorce in November 2023 after six months of marriage.

Scroll below to see the pair’s relationship timeline: