Next steps! Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are secretly engaged, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged,” the source says of the White Lotus alum, 27, and the celeb hairstylist, 39. “They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together.”

The duo’s pals are also thrilled about the big news. “Friends think they are a great couple,” the insider adds. “Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

Rumors about the pair’s romance swirled for months before Appleton confirmed their relationship during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Listen, I’m very happy [and] very much in love,” the Color Wow creative director said in March. “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

When host Drew Barrymore flashed a photo of Gage on the screen behind her, the hair guru added: “That’s Lukas [when we were] in Mexico.”

Days later, Gage gushed about Appleton during an appearance on the Today show. “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” the Supergirl alum said. “He’s a good-looking man.”

The Moonshot actor has previously kept details about his personal life close to the vest. Last year, the You alum clapped back when a social media user complained about the Hollywood pattern of casting heterosexual actors to play LGBTQ+ characters.

“If Hollywood can stop hiring non LGBTQIA+ actors like @lukasgage to play LGBTQIA+ characters, that would be great,” the Twitter user wrote in June 2022. “He has played 4 so far. 1 was enough.”

Gage replied, “U don’t know my alphabet.” When the original poster encouraged the Euphoria star to “enlighten the whole world” of his sexual identity, Gage responded, “No,” adding a red heart emoji.

After the duo shared photos of their Mexican vacation via Instagram in February, Gage said he wasn’t interested in the public’s interpretation of the pictures as a relationship confirmation. “If they want to think that, they can,” he told The New York Times in March. “I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred. It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

For more on Gage and Appleton’s romance, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.