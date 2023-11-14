Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage are still reeling after ending their marriage, according to sources.

“This is not where they wanted this to end up,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the split is “not amicable”

The insider adds,”It will take time for both to get to a place where they can move past this and get on with their lives.”

Us confirmed on Monday, November 13, that Appleton, 40, filed for divorce from Gage, 28, after six months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

According to a second insider, Appleton and Gage’s breakup wasn’t as a result of a specific issue. “There was not one thing that led to this decision but several factors,” the source tells Us.

Appleton and Gage’s date of separation was listed as Friday, November 10, which was just one day after their nuptials were featured in the new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

In the episode, which started streaming on Thursday, November 9, Appleton’s client and close friend Kim Kardashian flew the pair to Las Vegas to officiate their wedding at a chapel.

Before the festivities, Kardashian, 43, warned Appleton and Gage that they needed to get a prenup. Us confirmed on Monday that a postnuptial agreement was signed after Appleton and Gage’s April ceremony.

The duo first sparked romance rumors earlier this year before Appleton confirmed their relationship in March. “Listen, I’m very happy [and] very much in love,” he said on The Drew Barrymore Show at the time. “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

Gage went on to gush about his love for Appleton, saying on the Today show in March, “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love. He’s a good-looking man. There’s something about being in London. I think I got a taste of the Brits.”

Earlier that month, Gage explained why he previously preferred to keep details of his love life private.

“I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred,” he told The New York Times that same month. “It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

The White Lotus alum recalled feeling pressure to publicly label his sexuality, adding, “I understand representation and voices that need to be heard, but I don’t want to do anything on anyone’s accord but my own. Let me do it when I’m ready.”

After Appleton and Gage went public, Us broke the news in April of their engagement.

With reporting by Travis Cronin